Wolfe’s pitching key in Lady Tornado victories

KEYSER - With a 5-2 victory over Moorefield and 8-0 blanking, both with Charity Wolfe in the circle, the Keyser Lady Tornado now stand with an ultra impressive 20-2 record.

Wolfe, just a sophomore, was dominant in both games. Over a combined 13 innings against the Yellow Jackets and Bearcats, Wolfe amassed 22 strikeouts, walked only two, and gave up only two runs on two hits.

Those two hits came against Moorefield on Monday, so too did the two hits and nine of the strikeouts. If you’re following the math, you’ve now realized that Wolfe tossed a no hitter with 13 strikeouts against Grafton on Tuesday.

“Charity had great performances two nights in row. Her velocity has increased as the season has gone on and she’s blowing it by people. Last night against Moorefield, she took a no hitter into the seventh with one out before surrendering two hits. Tonight, against Grafton, she earned the no hitter,” Shoemaker stated.

Shoemaker is quick to credit Wolfe for quality pitching, he’s quick also to credit the rest of his squad for quality defensive play to back Wolfe up.

“Moorefield put balls in play but our defense was extraordinary. Carlie Del Signore and Aly Smith made some great plays at shortstop and third base. Things we practice all the time, it’s great to see them execute in games. Claire Del Signore robbed a home run in the seventh as well,” Shoemaker explained.

Alexa Shoemaker got things started offensively for Keyser with another home run in the first inning for the 1-0 early lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Aly Smith doubled to start the inning. Two batters later, Hailey Massie doubled to score Smith. Charity Wolfe then reached base on an error. Morgan Pratt then stepped to the plate and hit a three-run home run, scoring herself, Massie and Wolfe, extending the Keyser lead to 5-0.

Moorefield got their first two hits of the game and scored both of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tori Humphries singled on a line drive to right field. Remi Hinkle then homered over the left field fence to score Humphries and herself to bring the final tally to 5-2 in favor or Keyser.

Aly Smith and Hailey Massie collected two hits for Keyser. Smith had a double and scored a run; Massie had a double, netted an RBI, and scored a run.

Alexa Shoemaker, Morgan Pratt, Charity Wolfe, Makayla Gillaspie and Averi Everline each had one hit for Keyser. Shoemaker delivered a home run, added an RBI, and scored a run; Pratt delivered a home run, tallied three RBI’s, and scored a run. Alyvia Idleman also scored a run for the Black and Gold.

In the 8-0 win over Grafton, Wolfe, the defense, and the offense, all were in total control.

“Charity dominated tonight’s game. Grafton didn’t put many balls in play and really were never close to getting a hit. Offensively, Averi Everline went three for three with three runs. Carlie Del Signore had two hits and two runs,” Shoemaker explained.

According to Shoemaker, “We had opportunities to really blow that game open but we left about 20 runners on base.”

Keyser scored three runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth, and four runs in the sixth to grab the 8-0 win.

In the third inning, Averi Everline got things started with a double on a line drive to left field. Carlie Del Signore singled on a fly ball to right field that scored Everline. Aly Smith then singled on a ground ball to third base to put runners on first and second. Alexa Shoemaker then singled to load the bases. Hailey Massie walked to score Del Signore. Charity Wolfe then reached first base on an error that scored Smith.

The one run in the fourth inning came when Everline reached base on a single. Makayla Gillaspie then singled. Carlie Del Signore then singled on a fly ball to left field to score Everline.

Keyser’s four runs in the sixth inning again started with an Averi Everline single. Carlie Del Signore walked and Aly Smith reached base on an error. Alexa Shoemaker then hit a ground ball, reached base on an error, and scored Everline. Del Signore next scored on a Hailey Massie walk. Charity Wolfe then singled to score Smith. Morgan Pratt then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Shoemaker to bring the final tally to 8-0.

Averi Everline led the way offensively with three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Carlie Del Signore collected two hits, added two RBI’s, and scored two runs. Aly Smith singled and scored two runs; Alexa Shoemaker singled, added an RBI, and scored one run; Hailey Massie collected two RBI’s; Charity Wolfe singled and added two RBI’s; Morgan Pratt grabbed an RBI; Makayla Gillaspie singled.

Keyser (20-2) next hosts Southern on Wednesday.