Big third inning sparks Keyser’s 9-2 win over East Fairmont

KEYSER - The Keyser Golden Tornado used a big six-run third inning to propel themselves to a 9-2 victory over visiting East Fairmont on Monday. The win piggybacks off an 8-5 Saturday win over Berkeley Springs to even Keyser’s record at 6-6 in advance of Wednesday’s matchup with rival Frankfort.

“We’re getting better. We’re getting better every game. I told them it was kind of an ugly win. We still need to figure out how to make adjustments during games. We pitched facing tonight that was a little slower than what they’re use to, well, you’ve got to make an adjustment,” Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated.

According to Rohrbaugh, “We were able to do that in two innings to get nine runs, but I felt like if we made adjustments early, then maybe we could have scored a few more and got out of here early.”

Facing a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the third inning, Keyser exploded offensively to tally six runs and gain a 6-1 advantage. Sammy Bradfield hit a fly ball to right field and reached on an error, scoring Caden Youngblood who started the inning with a single. Logan Rotruck then doubled on a line drive to left field that scored Noah Broadwater who reached on a fielder’s choice and Bradfield.

Seth Healy then singled on a line drive to center field that scored Rotruck and advanced Darrick Broadwater to third. Konner Bennett then singled to scored Broadwater. Finally, Caden Youngblood hit a hard ground ball to short stop and reached on an error that scored Healy to bring the third inning score to 6-1 in favor of the Black and Gold.

East Fairmont scored one run in the top of the sixth inning to inch closer at 6-2, but Keyser responded in the home portion of the sixth with three runs to bring the final score to 9-2. Noah Broadwater doubled and Sammy Bradfield walked to put runners on base. Broadwater scored on a wild pitch and Bradfield was brought home on a Logan Rotruck single. Seth Healy would later double to score Rotruck to account for the three late runs.

“Getting nine runs was pretty good. Especially considering that their pitcher had us off balance. Everybody was out on their front foot early. I was afraid it would be another 2-1 game like we had a few weeks ago at Grafton with a similar pitcher. So yes, I’m happy with the production we got,” Rohrbaugh stated.

Seth Healy did damage both from the plate and on the mound in the contest. Healy went the full seven innings, striking out three, walking zero, giving up just two runs on eight hits. Carter Brown and Kayden Coleman combined on the mound in the loss for East Fairmont, collectively striking out one, walking one, giving up nine runs on 11 hits.

“He threw the ball across the plate, he threw strikes. If you throw strikes, and let the defense make the plays, that’s all you can ask for,” Rohrbaugh stated.

Keyser was led offensively by Logan Rotruck and Seth Healy with three hits apiece. Rotruck had a double, netted three RBI’s, and scored two runs; Healy also had a double, netted two RBI’s, and scored a run. Darrick Broadwater had two hits for Keyser and scored a run.

Noah Broadwater, Konner Bennett, and Caden Youngblood each had one hit for Keyser. Broadwater doubled and scored two runs; Bennett netted an RBI; Youngblood scored one run. Sammy Bradfield scored two runs for the Black and Gold.

East Fairmont was led by Cole Peschl and Austin Vincent with two hits each. Peschl and Vincent each scored a run apiece for the Bees.