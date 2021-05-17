Lady Catamounts drop two to end season at 23-9

KEYSER - In a normal season, Potomac State’s Region XX championship victory last Tuesday would have punched the ticket to the NJCAA Division II world series. This year, there was an added step. Potomac State and Region XIX would battle in a best of three series to see who advanced to the national tournament. That matchup occurred Saturday in Keyser, with the Lady Catamounts falling to Delaware Technical Community College 3-1 and 7-4.

With those losses, the Lady Catamounts saw their season end with an impressive 23-9 record, and just short of their ultimate goal of reaching the world series.

In game one of double header action of Saturday, pitchers Sydney Tyndall and Taylor Townsend would go the full seven innings for Delaware Tech and Potomac State respectively. Tyndall would get the win with four strikeouts, only one walk, giving up one run on a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Townsend struck out five and yielded no walks, giving up three runs.

It was a scoreless game until the top of the fifth inning when the visitors strung together three runs with the bases loaded. First came a sacrifice fly to right field by Paige Lynch that scored Carly Collins. Next, Logan Walls reached base on an error, scoring Sydney Tyndall. Finally, Kelsey Kormanik singled to score Jakayla Sample for the 3-0 lead.

Potomac State countered with a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning by Marissa Earles but it wasn’t enough as Delaware Tech claimed the 3-1 victory.

In the second game, Delaware Tech scored one run in the third inning, one run in the fifth inning, and five runs in the sixth inning to amass a decisive 7-0 lead through six innings. Potomac State, however, would get the bats going in the top of the seventh.

Alexis Bailey got things started with a single. Josie Deneen then reached on an error. Taylor Townsend then singled to left field to load the bases. Then it happened, with no outs on the board, Allison Leighty came to the plate and delivered a grand slam for Potomac State to cut the Delaware Tech lead to 7-4.

Unfortunately, the grand slam was followed by three straight fly outs to end the game and the season for the Catamounts with Delaware Tech on top 7-4.

In the loss, Brianne Stocks went the distance for Potomac State in the circle. Stocks struck out one and walked two, giving up seven runs. In the win, Caitlin Pontak went the full seven innings for Delaware Tech, striking out four, walking one, giving up four runs.

Potomac State endured a trying but successful season. Trying in the sense that COVID and other issues beyond their control like injuries to other teams brought about many cancellations and alterations to the schedule. Successful in that they won 23 games, were tops in the regular season allowing them to host playoff games, and won the Region XX conference championship, all goals to start the season.