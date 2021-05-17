Lady Tornado dominates with four weekend wins

KEYSER - Keyser responded to their heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Allegany by shellacking both Musselman and Martinsburg in double header action in the most dominating way possible. The Lady Tornado walloped Musselman 20-1 and 15-0 on Friday and shellacked Martinsburg 18-0 and 25-1 on Saturday.

Cumulatively, Keyser outscored Musselman 35-1 and Martinsburg 43-1 Collectively, that’s a weekend tally of 68 runs to 2 over their AAA, Berkeley County opponents.

To give up only two runs in a total of four games, you have to display dominant pitching and defensively play and the Golden Tornado had both.

Alexa Shoemaker pitched a total of seven innings over the four games. In those seven innings, Shoemaker struck out 12, walked five, giving up only one run on three hits. Charity Wolfe pitched a total of six innings over the four games. In those six innings, Wolfe struck out 15, walked only one, giving up zero runs on one hit. Makayla Gillaspie pitched one inning over the four games. Gillaspie struck out one, walked two, giving up one run on two hits.

To accumulate a sum total of 68 runs in four games, you need not just a solid performance from one or two stars, but rather solid performances from the entire lineup, and that’s exactly what Keyser received from the 11 young ladies on the roster.

Alexa Shoemaker and Aly Smith led the Lady Tornado offensively. Over the four games, Shoemaker collected 10 hits, including a double and two home runs, netted nine RBI’s, and scored 11 runs. Smith also tallied 10 hits, including three doubles, also netted 9 RBI’s and scored 10 runs.

Carlie Del Signore, Claire Del Signore, Morgan Pratt and Hailey Massie dominated over the four games as well. Carlie tallied eight hits, including two doubles and a triple, added one RBI, and scored 10 runs. Claire Del Signore collected six hits, including a double, added eight RBI’s and scored nine runs.

Morgan Pratt collected six hits, including a double, netted seven RBI’s and scored seven runs. Hailey Massie had six hits, including two doubles and a home run, netted six RBI’s and scored six runs.

The Lady Tornado also got quality performances from Makayla Gillaspie, Averi Everline and Alyvia Idleman over the four games. Gillaspie tallied five hits, including three doubles and a home run, netted eight RBI’s and scored five runs. Everline netted five hits, including a double, collected four RBI’s and scored six runs. Idleman collected five hits, including a double, netted four RBI’s and scored four runs.

Finally, Charity Wolfe and Laurren Annable did damage offensively over the four games. Wolfe collected four hits, including a home run, netted eight RBI’s and scored six runs. Annable had three hits, netted four RBI’s and scored three runs.

Keyser entered the weekend with an already impressive 14-2 record. They now exit Berkeley County after a successful four game slate with a record of 18-2, representing a winning percentage of 90 percent.