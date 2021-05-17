Keyser defeats Berkeley Springs 8-5

BERKELEY SPRINGS - When Keyser and Berkeley Springs did battle earlier in the season, the two teams combined for 38 runs with the Black and Gold victorious 24-14. In that game, the Golden Tornado tallied 15 runs in the fourth inning alone. On Saturday, Keyser was again victorious over Berkeley Springs, this time on the road 8-5, and this time employing more of a cumulative nickle and dime approach each inning.

After a scoreless first inning, the two teams each scored two runs in the second inning. Keyser’s first run came when Andrew Rotruck singled to bring in Logan Rotruck who reached on a walk. Seth Healy, who had reached base on a double, scored on a wild pitch to give Keyser the early 2-0 lead. Berkeley Springs countered with two runs scored off a Chance Swink single that scored Jordan Miller and Cole Oursler.

Keyser went up 4-2 in the top of the third. Sammy Bradfield doubled to bring Noah Broadwater home who had reached base on a walk. Logan Rotruck then grounded out to second base, scoring Bradfield who had advanced to third.

The Black and Gold’s lead extended to 6-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Patrick Liller hit a ground ball, reached on an error, and scored Caden Youngblood who had reached base on a walk. Next, Noah Broadwater tripled to score Liller.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Berkeley Springs inched a run closer when Chance Swink singled to score Cole Oursler who reached base on a walk to make it 6-3. Seth Healy then hit a sacrifice fly to score Darrick Broadwater in the top of the fifth inning as Keyser’s lead extended to four runs (7-3).

The Indians grabbed two runs in the top of the sixth inning to inch closer at 7-5. Jordan Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson Stotler. Cole Oursler then singled to score Nathan Guzick. Keyser put up their final run to make it 8-5 for good in the top of the sixth inning after Noah Broadwater doubled and was hit home by a Sammy Bradfield triple.

Konner Bennett and Noah Broadwater combined on the mound in the win for Keyser, collectively striking out nine, walking five, giving up five runs on five hits. Cole Oursler and Mitchell Miller combined on the mound for Berkeley Springs in the loss, collectively striking out seven, walking four, giving up eight runs on eight hits.

Keyser was led offensively by Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield, each with two hits. Broadwater doubled, tripled, and netted one RBI while scoring two runs; Bradfield also doubled and tripled, netted two RBI’s and scored one run.

Darrick Broadwater, Seth Healy, Konnor Bennett and Andrew Rotruck each had a hit for Keyser. Broadwater scored a run; Healy doubled, added an RBI and scored a run; Rotruck added an RBI; Logan Rotruck added an RBI and scored a run; Caden Youngblood and Patrick Liller each scored a run.

Berkeley Springs was led by Chance Swink with two hits and three RBI’s. Cole Oursler added an RBI and scored two runs; Jordan Miller added an RBI and scored one run; Carson Stotler and Nathan Guzick each scored a run.

Keyser (5-6) next hosts East Fairmont on Monday at 5:30 p.m.