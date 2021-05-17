Whitacre helps Frankfort edge Fairmont Senior 4-3

FAIRMONT - Frankfort responded to dropping two straight games to Hampshire and Musselman by traveling to Marion County and getting a huge road win over Fairmont Senior. With Brady Whitacre going the distance on the mound, the Falcons battled to a 4-3 victory.

The sweetness of Saturday’s victory over the Polar Bears can only be fully tasted when one first considers the bitter taste of Wednesday and Thursday’s losses at Hampshire and at home against Musselman respectively.

Until Saturday, the week was a roller coaster, but in the end those two losses would be bookended by a Monday win over Keyser and Saturday win at Fairmont Senior.

“Brady (Whitacre) was outstanding on the mound. Big time players step up in big time games,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated.

Whitacre’s performance on the mound was impressive. The senior leader went the full seven innings, striking out eight, walking only two, giving up three runs on even hits.

Kyle Brubaker and Gunner Riley combined on the mound for the loss for the Polar Bears. Brubaker went six and one thirds innings, striking out four, walking three, giving up four runs on 10 hits. In less than an inning, Riley threw only 11 pitches.

“Tyler White came up big in the first inning with the two out, two RBI triple, and Logan Kinser came up big with a gap double to score Jansen (Moreland) in the fifth. We hit the ball hard all day but didn’t find the holes to get separation on the scoreboard,” Miller explained.

According to Miller, “The last two innings were intense and we stepped up defensively and Brady kept his composure and nailed it down.”

White’s triple enabled Frankfort to hold a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning. Frankfort extended that lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Andrew Lynch doubled and then was singled home by Peyton Clark. The Polar Bears countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3.

The deciding run came when Logan Kinser doubled to bring Jansen Moreland home who had reached base on a single, giving the Falcons the 4-3 victory.

Andrew Lynch, Tyler White and Jansen Moreland led Frankfort with two hits each. Lynch singled, doubled and scored one run; White tripled, singled, and netted two RBI’s; Moreland singled once and scored one run.

Ben Nestor, Peyton Clark, Logan Kinser and Andy Westall each had a hit. Nestor doubled and scored one run; Clark singled and netted an RBI; Logan Kinser doubled and netted an RBI; Westfall doubled; David Jackson scored one run.

Bryson Flowers led Fairmont Senior offensively with two hits. Kyle Brubaker, Caden Miller, Gavin Blair, Dominick Viani and Will Runyan each had a hit for the Polar Bears. Viani doubled, netted an RBI, and scored one run; Miller scored one run; Runyan netted an RBI.

The victory evens Frankfort’s record at 5-5 in advance of the Falcons’ Monday at 4:30 p.m. matchup at Berkeley Springs.