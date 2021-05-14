Keyser boys win PVC, Frankfort, Keyser girls finish in three-way tie for first

It may have taken a total of 18 days to complete, but the results are finally in for the Potomac Valley Conference Tennis Tournament. Keyser can lay claim to first place in the boys’ division, and Keyser, Frankfort and Berkeley Springs finished in a three-way tie for first place in the girls’ division.

The tournament was originally slated to be held on just one day, Saturday, April 24 at Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs. After a solid day of matches, darkness and/or bad weather set in. As a result, the teams reassembled on Tuesday, May 11 to conclude the action. Some individual champions had already been decided but the team tallies were not concluded until May 11.

The Keyser boys earned first place finishes in both the second and third doubles categories to propel them to victory. Second doubles participants and first place finishers were Hunter Powell and Kaleb Kitzmiller. Third doubled participants and first place finishers were Stone Kesner and Paul Knotts.

The Keyser girls earned their share of a three-way tie for first place in part due to a first place finish for their second doubles team. Second doubles teams participants and first place finishers were Maddy Fisher and Hannah Felton.

The Frankfort girls earned their share of a three-way tie for first place in part due to a first place finish in the number three and number four singles category. Sophie Lord won first place honors in number three singles while Emily Lark won first place honors in number four singles.

The Frankfort boys had two first place finishers in the PVC tournament. Jake Clark finished in first place in number two singles and Carson Jewell finished in first place in number four singles.

All in all, it was a successful PVC tournament for the Mineral County squads.