Baseball: Frankfort drops two, Keyser drops one

After squaring off against each other in a thrilling 11-7 contest on Monday, Frankfort and Keyser haven’t been able to re-capture the MOJO throughout the rest of the week. Frankfort dropped a 15-5 contest at Hampshire on Wednesday, and a home contest to Musselman 12-7 on Thursday. Keyser fell at home on Wednesday to Allegany 4-0.

The losses drop Frankfort to an overall record of 4-5 in advance of Saturday’s 12 p.m. matchup at Fairmont Senior. Keyser falls to 4-6 in advance of Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup at Berkeley Springs.

On the road at Hampshire on Wednesday, Frankfort fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 5-0 at the conclusion of the second. The Falcons finally got on the board with a run in the third inning but Hampshire responded with a 10-run fourth inning to extend their lead to 15-1. Frankfort mustered four additional runs in the fifth inning but it was too little, too late, as the host Trojans earned the 15-5, run-rule victory.

Collin Hott, Cody Eaton and Alex Hott combined on the mound for Hampshire in the victory, collectively striking out four, walking three, giving up five runs on eight hits.

David Jackson, Peyton Clark and Colton Mctaggart combined on the mound for Frankfort in the loss, collectively striking out three, walking six, giving up 15 runs on 10 hits.

Hampshire was led offensively by Cohen Mowery with three hits, Grant Landis and Connor Wolford with two hits each, and Collin Hott, Austin Wright and Cody Asher Landis with one hit each. Grant Landis tallied four RBI’s and Wolford three in the victory.

In the loss, Frankfort was led offensively by Tyler White and Jansen Moreland with two hits each, followed by Andrew Lynch, Brady Whitacre, Ben Nestor and Colton McTaggart with one hit apiece. White and McTaggart netted two RBI’s each.

At home against Musselman on Thursday, Frankfort took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then watched Musselman score 11 unanswered runs from the second through fifth inning to amass an 11-3 lead. By the time the dust settled, the visiting Applemen had claimed a 12-7 victory.

Jacob Miller and Trevor Boor combined on the mound for Musselman in the victory, collectively striking out seven, walking one, giving up seven runs on 12 hits.

Cam Lynch, Peyton Clark, Andrew Lynch and Ben Nestor combined on the mound in the loss for Frankfort, collectively striking out eight, walking seven, giving up 12 runs on 13 hits.

Blake Hartman led Musselman offensively with four hits and scoring four runs. Jacob Miller, Jackson Shockey and Trever Boor each collected two hits apiece.

Brady Whitacre led Frankfort with three hits, followed by Andrew Lynch, Peyton Clark and Tyler White with two hits apiece.

For Keyser in the loss at home against Allegany on Wednesday, the Tornado were held scoreless and Allegany scored their four runs in the third (one run), fourth (two runs) and fifth (one run) innings.

Eli Wallace earned the victory on the mound for Allegany, going the full seven innings, striking out 11, walking three, giving up no runs on seven hits.

Seth Healy and Even Jenkins combined on the mound for Keyser in the loss, collectively striking out three, walking two, giving up four runs on five hits.

Wallace also led Allegany offensively with two hits. Darian Bauer, Grant Cain and Griffin Madden also had a hit for the Campers. Cain delivered a home run.

Sammy Bradfield led Keyser offensively with three hits. Noah Broadwater, Darrick Broadwater, Seth Healy and Konner Bennett also had a hit for the Golden Tornado.