Keyser's Shoemaker, Crowl named to All-State team

Keyser’s Kaili Crowl and Alexa Shoemaker named to All-State team

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado enjoyed a successful 10-8 season in 2021 with several quality victories and a few close losses.

Senior Kaili Crowl and junior Alexa Shoemaker played a major part in Keyser’s success and have now been rewarded for their efforts. On Thursday, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association, both Crowl and Shoemaker were named honorable mention All-State.

In her senior season, Kaili Crowl was a key leader in every way for the Keyser Lady Tornado, leading the team in scoring and performing well offensively and defensively game in and game out. Crowl nearly averaged a double-double, averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Crowl saved perhaps her best performance for last, scoring a game-high 20 points in Keyser’s regional co-final loss at North Marion.

In her junior campaign, Shoemaker was second only to Crowl in her contributions to the Lady Tornado. Shoemaker also was not too far away from averaging a double-double, averaging 9.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. In addition, Shoemaker shot an impressive 45 percent from beyond the three-point. No three pointer was bigger for Shoemaker than the one she hit at the buzzer to beat Hampshire.

While Kaili Crowl concludes her career at Keyser by earning honorable mention All-State honors, she leaves behind a legacy of hard work and productivity that won’t be forgotten at Keyser High School. For Shoemaker, the final chapter is yet to be written as she has one more season remaining to finalize her mark at Keyser High.