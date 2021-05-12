Lady Tornado blasts Mountain Ridge 16-1

KEYSER - Through the top of the third inning on Monday night in Keyser, things were tight between the Mountain Ridge Lady Miners and Keyser Lady Tornado. In fact, Mountain Ridge actually held a 1-0 advantage over the host team. Then the floodgates opened, a 12-run bottom of the third inning that would ultimately propel Keyser into a 16-1 victory.

Mountain Ridge got on the board first as right out of the gate, Carlie Clise would advance to third base off of errors on a bunt. With the next batter, Makayla Alexander grounded out, scoring Clise to give the visitors from Frostburg the 1-0 advantage.

Fast forward to the bottom of the third inning and Keyser’s offensive explosion of 12 runs. It started with a Hailey Massie doubled that scored Carlie Del Signore and Aly Smith to give Keyser the 2-1 lead. Charity Wolfe then reached on a groundball error that scored Massie for the 3-1 advantage. Averi Everline then hit a fly ball, reached on an error, and scored Wolfe and Morgan Pratt to extend the Keyser lead to 5-1.

Carlie Del Signore then hit a fly ball, reached on an error, scoring Everline to make it 6-1. Aly Smith then hit a fly ball, reached on an error, scoring Alyvia Idleman and Del Signore for the 8-1 advantage. Alexa Shoemaker then doubled, scoring Smith to make it 9-1. Hailey Massie then singled to bring Shoemaker home and make it 10-1. Charity Wolfe then hit her first of two home runs on the day to end the onslaught at make it 12-1.

Keyser would tack on four additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game early with the final tally 16-1 in favor of the Lady Tornado. Both Alexa Shoemaker and Charity Wolfe would hit home runs to extend the Keyser tally to 16 runs.

Alexa Shoemaker went the full four innings for Keyser in the circle to earn the win. Shoemaker struck out four, walked one, and gave up only one run on three hits.

A Tipton and M Guinn combined in the circle for Mountain Ridge on the loss. Collectively, the two struck out four, walked three, and gave up 16 runs on 13 hits.

Offensively, Alexa Shoemaker and Charity Wolfe led the way for Keyser. Shoemaker hit a home run, collected three hits, added four RBI’s, and scored three runs. Wolfe hit two home runs, added four RBI’s and scored three runs.

Hailey Massie and Morgan Pratt also collected two hits each for Keyser. Massie doubled, added three RBI’s, and scored two runs. Pratt collected two hits and scored one run. Averi Everline added a triple for Keyser and scored one run. Carlie Del Signore scored three runs; Aly Smith had a hit and scored three runs; Claire Del Signore added one hit; Alyvia Idleman had one hit and scored one run.

Reagan Miller, Makayla Alexander, and Mila Lewis each had a hit for Mountain Ridge. Alexander added an RBI and Carlie Clise scored one run.