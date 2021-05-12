Frankfort’s Perdew, Smith named to All-State team

SHORT GAP - After a successful 15-4 season that saw the Frankfort Lady Falcons advance to the state tournament in Charleston, junior’s Marié Perdew and Halley Smith have been awarded special recognition for their efforts.

On Wednesday, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association, Perdew was named first-team all-state and Smith all-state honorable mention.

In her junior campaign, Perdew earned a reputation a prolific scorer, averaging 25.6 points per game, leading the way in scoring for Frankfort in essentially every game. Perdew tallied 487 points for the season and collected her 1,000th career point. Perdew made 164 of 340 field goals, 50 of 120 three-pointers, and 109 of 136 free throws. In addition, Marié grabbed 119 rebounds, dished out 18 assists and had 39 steals.

In her junior campaign, Smith combined the defensive tenacity she is known for with the ability to contribute offensively in a point-scoring capacity as well. Smith tallied 229 points, 62 rebounds, 47 assists and 63 steals on the season. That’s an average of 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Halley also had a 42 percent field goal percentage, shot 32 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 67 percent from the free throw line.

Frankfort will graduate only two seniors this season, and with Perdew, Smith, and a supporting cast of talented players coming back for next season, the future is bright for the Frankfort Lady Falcons.