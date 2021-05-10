Washington’s nine-run fourth inning sinks Keyser 11-5

KEYSER - Keyser opened the season with three straight losses, then responded in a big way with four straight victories to bring their record to 4-3. Saturday’s 11-5 loss at Washington halts the Black and Gold’s win streak at four games and evens their season record at 4-4.

Things were going well for Keyser through the first four and a half innings of the game. In fact, at the conclusion of the top of the fourth inning, the Golden Tornado clung to a 2-1 lead. Then the dam broke loose with Washington scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take 10-2 advantage.

The Patriots added one additional run in the fifth inning to take an 11-2 lead. Three runs for Keyser in the top of the seventh inning inched Keyser a little closer at 11-5, the game’s final tally.

Washington out-hit Keyser 14-4, and committed three fielding errors as opposed to two for the Tornado in the Patriots’ 11-5 victory.

Brayden Stottlemyer pitched the first five innings in the win for Keyser, striking out 10, walking one, giving up two runs on four hits. Kobe Smith pitched the final two innings for Washington in relief, striking out none, walking four, and giving up three runs on zero hits.

Evan Jenkins took the loss for Keyser on the mound.

Leading the way for Washington in the win at the plate was Cameron Moore with four hits, Logan Link with three hits, and Tommy Wogan with two hits. Moore added an RBI and scored two runs; Link added two RBI’s and scored one run; Wogan added an RBI and scored two runs.

Also for Washington, Kobe Smith had one hit, added two RBI’s and scored one run; Brayden Stottlemyer had one hit, added an RBI and scored one run; Collin Reed had one hit and scored one run; Ty Broughton had one hit, added one RBI, and scored one run; Jimmy Williams had one hit, added two RBI’s and scored one run; Zach Wick scored one run.

Offensively for Keyser, Darrick Broadwater led the way with two hits, including a triple, and added three RBI’s and scored one run; Noah Broadwater had one hit and scored a run; Seth Healy had one hit and added an RBI; Sammy Bradfield and Logan Rotruck each scored a run.

Keyser (4-4) is next scheduled to take on Frankfort in Short Gap Monday at 5:30 p.m.