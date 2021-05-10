SWEEP: Lady Tornado tops Tucker County

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado started the season 3-0 before taking their first loss in the second game of a double header against Jefferson on April 23. Since that time, Keyser responded to that loss by winning 10-straight games over the next 15 days to up their record to 13-1.

The two most recent victories were a pair of 9-1 and 8-3 double header wins over Tucker County at Potomac State on Saturday.

In game one, Keyser out-hit Tucker County 8-1, took advantage of five fielding errors by the Mountain Lions, and performed error-free defense themselves in earning the 8-1 victory.

Carlie Del Signore got things started for Keyser in the bottom of the first inning, scoring a run to give the Black and Gold the early 1-0 lead. Del Signore took first base after being hit by a pitch. Carlie then advanced to second on an error by the pitcher and to third on a ground out by Aly Smith. Del Signore then took home on an error by the first baseman.

Kristen Hicks scored for Tucker County on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning to tie the game 1-1. Keyser responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Carlie Del Signore reached based on a single and ultimately scored on an error by the catcher. Alexa Shoemaker had reached first base on an error, then scored on a wild pitch for Keyser’s third run.

The Keyser lead was extended to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Aly Smith doubled, scoring Averi Everline and Carlie Del Signore. Everline had reached base on an error and Del Signore by walk.

The lead was extended to 6-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Claire Del Signore doubled on a line drive to left field to score Caitlyn Wolfe who reached base on a single. The tally reached 8-1 when Carlie Del Signore singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Claire Del Signore and Laurren Annable who had reached base on s double and single respectively. Aly Smith then singled to score Carlie Del Signore to reach the final 9-1 score.

Alexa Shoemaker got the win for Keyser in the circle, going the full five innings, striking out 10, walking two, and giving up only one run on one hit in a dominating performance.

C. Lipscomb and K. Simmons combined for the loss in the circle for Tucker County. Lipscomb and Simmons collectively struck out two, walked five, and gave up nine runs on eight hits.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Carlie Del Signore, Aly Smith and Claire Del Signore, each with two hits apiece. Carlie Del Signore added two RBI’s and scored four runs; Smith added three RBI’s; Claire Del Signore added an RBI and scored a run. Charity Wolfe and Laurren Annable each had one hit and scored a run. Alexa Shoemaker and Averi Everline each scored a run.

Tucker County was led offensively by C. Lipscomb with one hit and by Kristen Hicks who scored the lone run.

In game two, Keyser out-hit Tucker County 11-3 and committed only one error as opposed to three for the Mountain Lions, in earning the 8-3 victory.

Keyser amassed a 5-1 lead in the game’s first two innings. Tucker County scored their first run when Cheyenne Gooden singled to score Kristen Hicks for the 1-0 lead. When it was Keyser’s turn, Carlie Del Signore reached base on a single and Aly Smith on a walk. Alexa Shoemaker then homered, her ninth of the season and 15th of her career to bring herself, Del Signore and Smith home for the 3-1 lead.

In the second inning, Claire Del Signore reached base on a single, stole second, then reached third on a wild pitch. Averi Everline hit a fly ball and reached on an error, scoring Del Signore to up the Keyser lead to 4-1. Everline, who had reached second base on the original error, advanced to third on a wild pitch. Carlie Del Signore grounded out but scored Everline in the process for the 5-1 Keyser lead.

Tucker County inched a run closer when Kristen Hicks stole home in the top of the third inning to narrow the Keyser lead to 5-2. Gracie Rapp then scored on a ground out from J. Davis in the top of the fourth inning to inch even closer at 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Keyser scored three runs to earn the final 8-3 advantage. Makayla Gillaspie first reached base on a walk. Gillaspie advanced to third base when Aly Smith reached base on an error. Gillaspie then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3 in favor of the Black and Gold. Alexa Shoemaker reached base on a walk. Hailey Massie then tripled Smith and Shoemaker home to bring the final tally to 8-3 in favor of Keyser.

Charity Wolfe got the win for Keyser in the circle, going the full five innings, striking out 11, walking four, and giving up only three runs on three hits in a solid performance.

K. Simmons went the full five innings for Tucker County in the loss, striking out five, walking six, and giving up eight runs on 11 hits.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Alexa Shoemaker, Aly Smith, Hailey Massie and Charity Wolfe with two hits each. Shoemaker added three RBI’s, scored two runs, and hit a home run; Smith scored two runs; Massie added two RBI’s. Carlie Del Signore, Claire Del Signore, and Averi Everline each had one hit; Carlie added an RBI and scored a run; Claire scored a run; Everline scored a run.

Kristen Hicks, Cheyenne Gooden, and C. Lipscomb each had a hit for Tucker County. Hicks scored two runs; Gooden added an RBI; J. Davis added an RBI; Gracie Rapp scored a run.

Keyser (13-1) is next scheduled to face Mountain Ridge at 6 p.m. Monday.