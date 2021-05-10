Keyser boys win Bridgeport’s Harry Green Invitational

BRIDGEPORT - The Keyser boys’ and girls’ track team finished in first and eighth place respectively in Bridgeport’s Harry Green Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.

The Keyser boys finished tops in a 10-team field with a score of 141, edging out second seed and host Bridgeport who finished second with a 136. Hurricane (91) finished in third, Lewis County (62) in fourth, and Lincoln (41) in fifth place. Preston (27) finished in sixth place, Grafton (17) in seventh place, Robert C. Byrd (16) in eight place, Notre Dame (10) in ninth place, and South Harrison (8) in 10th place.

“That’s always a very big meet and a measuring stick for our year. To be able to pull that one out over a tough Bridgeport team shows that a lot of our young guys are starting to figure things out,” Keyser boys’ tracks coach Scott Furey stated.

According to Furey, “The leadership that Drae Allen, Zion Powell, and Noah Sprouse have shown as seniors this year can’t be overstated. They are surrounded by two classes of athletes that have never even had a track meet until this year and they have been patient and understanding of them in their learning process.”

Top five finishes for the Keyser boys in the victory are as follows:

Keyser: Joshua Wheeler (4th place- 100 meters, 5th- 300 meter hurdles, 2nd- high jump); Zion Powell (4th- 200 meters, 1st- 110 meter hurdles); Drae Allen (5th-200 meters, 2nd- shot put); Noah Sprouse (2nd- 400 meters); Seth Earnest (3rd- 400 meters, 1st- 800 meters); Gavin Salesky (4th- 110 meter hurdles); Collin Salesky (5th- 110 meter hurdles); Gabe Ryan (3rd- shot put, 4th- discus); Dimitri Shultz (1st- discus); Harris Boggs (5th- high jump); Griffin Paugh (3rd- high jump).

Keyser: 2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Parker Anderson, Hunter VanPelt, Zion Powell, Drae Allen); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Hunter VanPelt, Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Drae Allen); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Jack Stanislawczyk, Seth Earnest); 2nd- 4 x 800 relay (Seth Earnest, Jack Stanislawczyk, Edan Parks, Noah Sprouse); 1st- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Joshua Wheeler, Gavin Salesky, Lonnie Pridemore, Collin Salesky).

On the girls’ side, Hurricane finished in first place with a score of 117, followed by Buckhannon-Upshur in second place with a 101. Host Bridgeport and Preston tied for third place with a score of 61, South Harrison was in fifth place with a 58, and Lewis County in sixth with a 55. Woodrow Wilson (49) finished in seventh place, and Keyser (33) in eighth place.

Top five finishes for the Keyser girls are as follows:

Keyser: 3rd- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton); 4th- 4 x 200 relay (Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 2nd- 4 x 800 relay (Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester); 3rd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).