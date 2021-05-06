Lady Tornado tops Northern 2-1

KEYSER - In the Northern Garrett Huskies, Keyser knew they would be in for a battle. It would be a winnable game for sure, but the Lady Tornado could not expect the 20-run, shortened games they’ve become accustomed to. On Wednesday night, Keyser got that win, and as expected, it was by a close, 2-1 margin.

As the first batter up for Keyser in the bottom of the first inning, Carlie Del Signore reached base on a walk. Del Signore would steal second base, then advance to third base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Del Signore would score, also on a wild pitch, to give Keyser the 1-0 lead right out of the gate.

First at bat in the second inning, Northern’s Alexa Uphold, also the Huskies’ pitcher, would homer on a line drive to left field for the equalizer. The two teams remain tied 1-1 until Keyser would gain the decisive 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In that bottom of the fifth inning, Morgan Pratt tripled for Keyser as the opening batter. One batter later, Lauren Annable singled for the Golden Tornado to right field, bringing Pratt in to score and give Keyser the 2-1 lead for good.

In a pitcher’s duel, Charity Wolfe from Keyser was the victor. Wolfe struck out 10, walked one, and gave up only one run on one hit in a full seven innings.

Alexa Uphold from Northern also put in a quality performance in the circle for Northern. Uphold struck out 13, walked two and gave up two runs on three hits in six innings.

Alexa Shoemaker, Morgan Pratt and Lauren Annable each had a hit for Keyser. Alexa Uphold had Northern’s only hit, a home run.

Keyser (11-1) next travels to Grafton on Friday in a game with a 5:30 p.m. start.