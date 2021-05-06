Keyser boys, Frankfort girls top PVC track meet

KEYSER - The Potomac Valley Conference is divided into small school and big school divisions. The big schools, consisting of Berkeley Springs, Frankfort, Hampshire and Keyser competed at Keyser High School on Wednesday in the PVC track and field champion event.

Claiming first place for the girls was Frankfort with a score of 90, just edging out Berkeley Springs who finished second with a score of 86. Keyser finished in third place with a score of 56, with Hampshire finishing fourth with a score of 6.

Claiming first place for the boys was Keyser with a score of 132. The Golden Tornado more than doubled up second place finisher Frankfort who tallied 61.5 points. In third place was Berkeley Springs with a score of 29.5. Hampshire followed close behind in fourth with a score of 26.

As part of the PVC track meet, coaches of the year were named. Amber Knotts of Frankfort claimed coach of the year honors for the girls. Scott Furey of Keyser claimed coach of the year honors for the boys.

Top three finishes for Frankfort and Keyser at the PVC meet for the girls are as follows:

Frankfort: Halley Smith (1st- 100 meters, 2nd- 800 meters, 3rd- discus); Allison Young (3rd- 100 meters, 3rd- 200 meters); Karleigh Sabers (3rd- 400 meters); Addison Lease (3rd- 1600 meters); Jillian Griffith (3rd- 3200 meters); Kaitlyn Knotts (3rd- 100 meter hurdles); Payton Mandell (1st- 300 meter hurdles); Natalie Watson (2nd- 300 meter hurdles); Haylee Hansrote (3rd- shot put); Kelsey Smith (2nd- high jump, 1st- long jump).

Frankfort: 2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Natalie Watson, Kaitlyn Knotts, Karleigh Sabers, Abigayle Olenchick); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Natalie Watson, Allison Young, Payton Mandell, Abigayle Olenchick); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Payton Mandell, Emily Smith, Addison Lease, Halley Smith); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Aikaterina Burleson, Jillian Griffith, Brooke Jacobs, Addison Lease); 2nd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Natalie Watson, Allison Young, Kaitlyn Knotts, Payton Mandell).

Keyser: Delta Wheeler (2nd- 100 meters, 1st- 200 meters); Maddy Broadwater (2nd- 400 meters); Scarlet Cameron (2nd- 3200 meters); Ricki Ferrell (1st- 100 meter hurdles).

Keyser: 1st- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton, Maddy Broadwater, Scarlet Cameron); 2nd- 4 x 800 relay (Janiah Layton, Maddy Broadwater, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester); 1st- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).

Top three finishes for Keyser and Frankfort at the PVC meet for the boys are as follows:

Keyser: Joshua Wheeler (2nd- 100 meters, 2nd- 300 meter hurdles, 1st- high jump); Hunter VanPelt (3rd- 100 meters); Zion Powell (1st-200 meters, 1st- 110 meter hurdles); Drae Allen (3rd- 200 meters, 1st- shot put); Noah Sprouse (2nd- 400 meters); Seth Earnest (2nd- 800 meters); Gavin Salesky (2nd- 110 meter hurdles); Collin Salesky (3rd- 110 meter hurdles); Lonnie Pridemore (3rd- 300 meter hurdles); Gabe Ryan (2nd- shot put, 3rd- discus); Dimitri Shultz (3rd- shot put, 2nd- discus); Cameron Green (1st- discus); Harris Boggs (3rd- high jump); Griffin Paugh (1st- pole vault).

Keyser: 1st- 4 x 100 relay (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Zion Powell, Drae Allen); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Hunter VanPelt, Xavier Twyman, Gabe Ryan, Seth Sions); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Parker Anderson, Seth Sions, Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Jack Stanislawczyk, Seth Earnest); 2nd- 4 x 800 (Noah Sprouse, Trenton Denne, Edan Parks, Seth Earnest); 1st- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Trenton Denne, Lonnie Pridemore, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky).

Frankfort: Steven Kent Niland (1st- 800 meters. 3rd- 1600 meters); Peyton Slider (3rd- 800 meters); Garrett Ferguson (1st- 1600 meters, 1st- 3200 meters); Anthony Sanders (2nd- 1600 meters, 3rd- 3200 meters); Xander Shoemake (2nd- 3200 meters); Jonathan Lewis (1st- 300 meter hurdles); Gavin Tharp (3rd- pole vault).

Frankfort: 3rd- 4 x 400 relay (Jonathan Lewis, Peyton Slider, Steven Kent Niland, Levi Sgaggero); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Peyton Slider, Steven Kent Niland, Anthony Sanders, Garrett Ferguson); 2nd- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Levi Sgaggero, Barrett Feaster, Gavin Tharp, Jonathan Lewis).

Keyser track and field will next compete in Bridgeport’s Harry Green Invitational on Saturday, May 8. Frankfort track and field will next host their first track and field meet of the year on Tuesday, May 11.