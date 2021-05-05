Lady Catamounts head into tournament Thursday

WVU Potomac State College

KEYSER – The WVU Potomac State College softball team will begin play in the 2021 NJCAA Division II Region XX Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 6.

The Catamounts will face the winner of Wednesday’s College of Southern Maryland vs Frederick opening round game.

Potomac State will be looking for it’s fifth region championship, having won the tournament four consecutive years from 2015-2018. Hagerstown Community College won the 2019 tournament. There was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Catamounts enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 20-7 record; six of their losses have been to four-year college opponents. The lone JUCO loss was a 9-0 defeat at Hagerstown CC.

The format and schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Thursday, May 6 – Double Elimination Play

Game #1 – #1 Potomac State vs #5/4 Winner at Potomac State

Game #2 – #2 Hagerstown CC vs #6/3 Winner at Hagerstown

Saturday, May 8 – Double Elimination Continued

Game #3 – Loser Gm #1 vs Loser Gm #2 at higher seed

Game #4 – Winner Gm #1 vs Winner Gm #2 at higher seed

Tuesday, May 11 – Double Elimination Continued

Game #5 – Loser Gm #4 vs Winner Gm #3 at Winner of Game #4

Game #6 – Winner Gm #5 vs Winner Gm #4 at Winner of Game #4

Game #7 – If necessary, at Winner of Game #4