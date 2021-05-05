Golden Tornado baseball on a hot streak

KEYSER - Don’t look now, but the Keyser Golden Tornado baseball squad is on a hot streak. After dropping their first three games of the season, the Black and Gold has racked up wins against Berkeley Springs, Grafton, and now Moorefield (6-0) to even their record at 3-3.

In a game moved from Monday to Tuesday due to rain, Keyser traveled to Moorefield and did the job both offensively and defensively in earning the win.

Keyser scored one run in the first inning, two runs in the fifth inning, and three additional runs in the seventh inning in earning the 6-0 victory. The Tornado out-hit the Yellow Jackets 12-2 in a dominating performance.

Darrick Broadwater went the final six innings to grab the win for Keyser on the mound. Broadwater struck out three, walked four, and gave up no runs on only two hits. Gavin Root pitched the first inning, walked one and gave up no runs on zero hits.

Hayden Baldwin and Jaydon Moore combined on the mound for Moorefield in the loss, with Baldwin going five innings and Moore two. Each gave up three runs. Root scored a run; Broadwater added an RBI and scored a run.

Offensively, Keyser was also led by Broadwater and Root with three hits each. Root scored a run; Broadwater added an RBI and scored a run. Logan Rotruck tallied two hits, added two RBI’s and scored a run; Sammy Bradfield scored two runs; Seth Healy had one hit, two RBI’s and scored a run; Caden Youngblood added one hit.

Keyser (3-3) next hosts Southern Thursday at 7 p.m.