Keyser, Frankfort finish well in Tornado track meet

KEYSER - On Tuesday, including themselves, Keyser welcomed six boys’ teams and seven girls’ teams to a track and field meet at Tornado Alley. In boys’ action, Keyser finished second and Frankfort third. In girls’ action, Keyser finished third and Frankfort finished fifth.

Overall, winning the boys’ competition was Southern with a score of 180, followed by Keyser close behind in second with a score of 172. Frankfort finished third with a score of 92 followed by Northern in fourth place with a score of 50. Moorefield was fifth with a score of 35 and Paw Paw sixth with a score of 16.

Top three finishes for Keyser and Frankfort in the boys’ events include:

Keyser: Drae Allen (3rd- 100 meters, 2nd- shot put); Parker Anderson (2nd- 200 meters); Jack Stanislawczyk (3rd- 200 meters); Noah Sprouse (1st- 400 meters, 3rd- 800 meters); Seth Earnest (3rd- 400 meters, 1st- 800 meters); Gavin Salesky (2nd- 110 meter hurdles); Collin Salesky (3rd- 110 meter hurdles); Dimitri Shultz (1st- discus); Joshua Wheeler (3rd- high jump).

Keyser: 2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Parkerson Anderson, Anthony Mele, Joshua Wheeler, Drae Allen); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Parker Anderson, Seth Sions, Jack Stanislawczyk, Joshua Wheeler); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Seth Earnest, Harris Boggs, Jack Stanislawczyk); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Noah Sprouse, Trenton Denne, Griffin Paugh, Seth Earnest); 1st- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Trenton Denne, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Lonnie Pridemore).

Frankfort: Peyton Slider (2nd- 800 meters); Garrett Ferguson (1st- 1600 meters); Anthony Sanders (2nd- 1600); Xander Shoemake (3rd- 1600 meters); Steven Kent Niland (1st- 3200 meters); Timothy Umstead (2nd- 3200 meters); Christian Cimaglia (3rd- 3200 meters); Jonathan Lewis (3rd- 300 meter hurdles).

Frankfort: 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Xander Shoemake, Steven Kent Niland, Anthony Sanders, Garrett Ferguson); 2nd- 4 x 800 relay (Peyton Slider, Christian Cimaglia, Landyn Sell, Aiden Sensabaugh).

Overall, winning the girls’ competition was Northern with a score of 133, followed in second place by Southern with a score of 101. Keyser finished third with a score of 75, Union was fourth with a score of 56, and Frankfort fifth with a 50. Moorefield finished in sixth place with a 44 and Paw Paw in seventh with a 23.

Top three finishers for Keyser and Frankfort in the girls’ events include:

Keyser: Delta Wheeler (2nd- 100 meters); Graci Crites (3rd- 200 meters); Scarlet Cameron (3rd- 3200 meters).

Keyser: 1st- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Maddy Broadwater); 3rd- 4 x 800 relay (Janiah Layton, Maddy Broadwater, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester); 1st- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).

Frankfort: Payton Mandell (2nd- 200 meters, 3rd- 300 meter hurdles).

Frankfort: 3rd- 4 x 100 relay (Kirra Jenkins, Brianna Bennett, Alexis Seib, Alexia Kubin); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Kirra Jenkins, Brianna Bennett, Alexis Seib, Alxia Kubin); 3rd- 4 x 400 relay (Brooke Jacobs, Jillian Griffith, Addison Lease, Payton Mandell); 2nd- 4 x 800 relay (Jillian Griffith, Brooke Jacobs, Addison Lease, Aikaterina Burleson),