Frankfort falls to Hampshire, splits with Oak Glen

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons’ baseball squad entered as the number one ranked team in class AA in week one and week two of the WVMetroNews Power Poll. Frankfort opened the season with a 7-1 over Martinsburg. As such, the Falcons’ entered play last week with a record of 1-0.

After losing at home to Hampshire on Thursday by a final tally of 6-1, Frankfort took to the road on Saturday for a double header at Oak Glen. The Falcons took game one 9-7, then fell in game two 3-2, to even their record at 2-2 on the season

Frankfort opened play against Hampshire by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. In the third inning, Hampshire responded with the bats to take a 4-1 lead. Frankfort just could not get the bats gone. The Trojans tacked on two additional runs in the fifth inning to earn the 6-1 victory. Hampshire out-hit Frankfort 11-3 in the contest.

Tra Bryson pitched the first inning for Hampshire, giving up one run on one hit while striking out three. Alex Hott pitched the final six innings, striking out six, walking one, and giving up zero runs on just two hits.

Peyton Clark went the first four and one-thirds innings for Frankfort in the loss, striking out five, walking one, and giving up six runs on eight hits. Andrew Lynch and Tage Malone combined the rest of the way in the loss.

Hampshire was led offensively with two hits each by Cohen Mowery, Connor Wolford, Alex Hott and Asher Landis. Mowery and Hott led the way with two RBI’s apiece, while Wolford scored two runs.

Frankfort was led offensively by Andrew Lynch, Brady Whitacre, and Andy Westfall, each with one hit. Lynch scored a run and Colton McTaggart tallied the RBI.

According to Frankfort coach Matt Miller, “Against Hampshire, defensively we played well. We had opportunities to put up a few runs early and did not capitalize. After the first inning, we didn’t hit as we are capable and Hampshire pitched well and did enough offensively to win.”

In the first game of the double header with Oak Glen, Frankfort had built a six-run, 8-2 lead by the top of the fifth inning. Oak Glen would then respond with two runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning, with Frankfort scoring one additional run. It was too little, too late, however, as the Falcons held on for the 9-7 victory. Frankfort edged Oak Glen in hits 13-12.

David Jackson pitched the first five inning for Frankfort, striking out three, walking three, and giving up five runs on eight hits. Jansen Moreland pitched the final two innings for the Falcons, striking out one, walking one, and giving up two runs on four hits.

Danny Bridges and Cody Patterson combined for Oak Glen in the loss.

Offensively, Frankfort was led by Andy Westfall and Ben Nestor with three hits each. In addition, Westfall tallied five RBI’s and scored one run; Nestor scored two runs and added an RBI; Andrew Lynch had two hits and scored two runs; Brady Whitacre scored three runs for Frankfort.

Danny Bridges and Hunter Patterson led the way for Oak Glen with three hits each. Patterson added two RBI’s and scored three runs. Nick Chaney added three RBI’s.

“David and Jansen pitched well and battled to get outs with a good defensive effort behind them. The offense hit well. We were consistent at the plate all seven innings and made the plays to win,” Miller stated.

In the second game of the double header with Oak Glen, Frankfort got on the board first with one run in each of the first and second innings. Oak Glen scored in the bottom of the second, but the Falcons had the early 2-1 lead. That lead would hold until all the way into the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, and the game tied at 2-2, an error allowed the deciding run to score and Oak Glen claimed the 3-2 victory.

Nick Chaney got the win on the mound for Oak Glen, going the full seven innings, striking out six, walking one, and allowing two runs on four hits.

Ben Nestor started the game for Frankfort, going four and one-third innings, striking out six, walking five, and giving up one run on two hits. Brady Whitacre pitched the remaining two and one-third innings, striking out four, walking two, and giving up two runs on two hits.

Hunter Rhodes led the way offensively for Oak Glen, tallying two hits and scoring one run.

Peyton Clark led the way offensively for Frankfort, with two hits, including a triple and an RBI. Ben Nestor and Tage Malone each had one hit; Nestor scored one run; Jansen Moreland scored one run; Andrew Lynch added an RBI.

“Ben and Brady pitched great and the defense played great for six innings. The issue is we play seven. Oak Glen played great defensively, and we just didn’t finish. We should have ended the game twice with a win but we didn’t get it done. We will clean those things up and continue to improve as the season moves on,” Miller stated.

Frankfort (2-2) will next host Hedgesville at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.