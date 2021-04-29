Lady Tornado ups record to 7-1 with three wins

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado softball team is off an electric start on the young season. Keyser entered the week with a record of 4-1 and in just two days, Monday and Tuesday earned three additional wins to up their record to 7-1. Two of those wins came in dominant fashion over Hampshire on Monday, and the other against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Lady Tornado traveled to Sunrise Summit to face Hampshire and walked away with 28-1 and 24-5 victories over the host in double header action. On Tuesday, Keyser traveled to Berkeley Springs and walked away 13-7 victors in a closer contest.

In game one of the double header at Hampshire, the Black and Gold exploded for 11 runs in the first inning, 15 runs in the second inning, and two runs in the third inning, giving up only one run to Hampshire in the second inning in earning the 28-1 victory in just three innings. Keyser outhit Hampshire 13 hits to one in the contest.

The entire Keyser lineup got in on the action. Carlie Del Signore had two hits, tallied two RBI’s and scored two runs; Aly Smith had two hits, earned three RBI’s and scored four runs; Alexa Shoemaker hit a home run, had two hits, drove in four RBI’s and scored three runs; Hailey Massie had one hit, two RBI’s and scored five runs; Charity Wolfe had two hits, tallied five RBI’s, and scored four runs.

In addition, Morgan Pratt had two hits, two RBI’s and scored three runs; Claire Del Signore had one hit, notched three RBI’s and scored three runs; Averi Everline tallied one hit, added three RBI’s and scored one run; Alyvia Idleman had two RBI’s and scored one run.

Magnolia Odom had Hampshire’s lone hit and scored their lone run. Kassidy Baxter was credited with the Trojan’s lone RBI.

In the circle for Keyser in game one, Alexa Shoemaker went the full three innings in earning the victory. Shoemaker stuck out five, walked none, and gave up only one run on one hit.

In the loss in the circle for Hampshire was River Boward and Kendra Thompson.

In game two of the double header at Hampshire, the Lady Tornado scored 10 runs in the first inning, 11 runs in the second inning, and three runs in the third to amass their 24 runs. Hampshire scored one run in the second and four in the third. Keyser outhit Hampshire 15 hits to three in the contest.

Again, the entire Keyser lineup got in on the action. Carlie Del Signore had one hit and scored one run; Charity Wolfe scored one run; Alyvia Idleman had one hit, two RBI’s and scored three runs; Aly Smith had three hits, three RBI’s and scored three runs; For the second time on the night, Alexa Shoemaker had a home run, three hits total, five RBI’s and scored three runs; Hailey Massie collected three hits, had four RBI’s and scored two runs.

In addition, Morgan Pratt had one RBI and scored a run; Averi Everline had one hit, two RBI’s and scored two runs; Claire Del Signore had one hit, two RBI’s, and scored three runs; Lauren Annable collected one hit, two RBI’s and scored two runs; Makayla Gillaspie had one hit, one RBI, and scored four runs.

Collecting the win for Keyser in the circle was Makayla Gillaspie who went the full three innings. Gillaspie struck out six, walked three, and gave up five runs on three hits.

In the loss in the circle for Hampshire was River Boward and Kendra Thompson.

On Tuesday against Berkeley Springs, the contest was a much closer affair. In fact, Berkeley Springs started off with a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first inning. Keyser responded with two runs in the second, three runs in the third, and two more in the second to amass a 7-2 lead.

Berkeley Springs, however, exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the contest at 7-7 heading into the fifth inning. In turn, Keyser collected six runs in the sixth inning to blow the game wide open and garner the 13-7 victory for the Black and Gold. Keyser outhit Berkeley Springs 15 to nine in the contest.

Collecting multiple hits in the game for Keyser was Claire Del Signore and Charity Wolfe with three, and Carlie Del Signore with two hits. Claire Del Signore added one RBI and scored two runs; Charity Wolfe added two RBI’s and scored one run; Carlie Del Signore scored one run.

In addition, Makayla Gillaspie, Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker, Hailey Massie, Morgan Pratt, Laurren Annable and Averi Everline collected one hit each for Keyser. Gillaspie had two RBI’s; Massie and Pratt scored three runs each.

Emma Widmyer, Jayda Thompson and Natalie McCarty tallied two hits each to lead Berkeley Springs. Widmyer added one RBI and scored two runs; Thompson added one RBI and scored one run; McCarty scored one run. Additionally, Autumn Smith collected two RBI’s for the Indians.

Charity Wolfe went the full seven innings for Keyser in the circle for the victory. Wolfe struck out eight, walked one, and gave up seven runs on nine hits.

Emily Schultz and Hailee Lewis combined in the circle for seven innings in the loss for Berkeley Springs.

Keyser (7-1) next travels to Petersburg on Friday, April 30 to take on the Lady Vikings at 7 p.m.