Keyser tennis sweeps Moorefield, Petersburg

BERKELEY SPRINGS - The Keyser Golden Tornado tennis teams, along with the rest of the Potomac Valley Conference teams, competed in the all-day PVC Tournament at Berkeley Springs Saturday.

The entirety of that tournament was not completed due to weather. The singles brackets finished but there are doubles matches remaining that have been re-scheduled for May 11. From a team perspective, nothing can be determined until that make-up date.

But, life rolls on as the completion of the PVC tournament awaits. For Keyser, if this week thus far is any indication, the life that’s rolling on is the good life. The Golden Tornado netters, both the boys and girls, swept Moorefield on Tuesday and Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Black and Gold boys defeated Moorefield 6-1 and Petersburg 7-0. The Golden Tornado girls defeated Moorefield 5-2 and Petersburg 6-1.

Keyser Boys’ Tennis

Keyser 6, Moorefield 1 (April 27)

Singles: Atikilt Tamiru (M) def. Dylan Wilson (K) 9-7; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Matthew Delawder (M) 9-7; Hunter Powell (K) def. Malechi Hinger (M) 8-3; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Sean Miller (M) 8-1.

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawcyzk (K) def. Tamiru/Anthony Gonzalez (M) 8-0; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) def. Delawder/Hinger (M) 8-1; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) def. Dominic Caller/Gavin Berry (M) 8-2.

Keyser 7, Moorefield 0 (April 28)

Singles: Dylan Wilson (K) def. Issac Nazelrodt (P) 9-7; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Aiden Moyers (P) 9-0; Hunter Powell (K) def. Bryson Coblentz (P) 8-2; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Joe Redman (P) 8-2.

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) def. Nazelrodt/Coblentz (P) 8-3; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) def. Moyers/Redman (P) 8-2; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) win by forfeit.

Keyser Girls’ Tennis

Keyser 5, Moorefield 2 (April 27)

Singles: Jadelyn Hinger (M) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 8-0; Caitlyn Ely (M) def. Zoey Braithwaite (K) 8-4; Hannah Felton (K) def. Maddy Clayton (M) 8-4; Maddy Fisher (K) def. Jocelyn Taylor (M) 8-0.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Hinger/Ely (M) 8-4; Felton/Fisher (K) def. Taylor/Jasmyn Riggleman (M) 8-2; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) def. Savannah Hose/Sicily Dunn (M) 8-0.

Keyser 6, Petersburg 1 (April 28)

Singles: Chloe Iser (P) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 8-1; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Anna Goldizen (P) 8-0; Hannah Felton (K) def. Kaitlyn Berg (P) 8-2; Maddy Fisher (K) def. Madi Kirby (P) 8-2.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Iser/Berg (P) 8-2; Felton/Fisher (K) def. Goldizen/Kirby (P) 8-1; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) Autumn Allen/Katelyn Bobo (P) 8-0.

