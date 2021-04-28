Keyser baseball drops two to start season

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Keyser Golden Tornado baseball squad opened the season Saturday, April 24, by taking to the road to take on the Musselman Applemen On Monday, April 26, they opened the home portion of their schedule by hosting the Hampshire Trojans.

Keyser would ultimately fall to both teams to start the season 0-2.

Musselman defeated Keyser by a score of 17-7 while Keyser lost a late lead to Hampshire, ultimately falling to the Trojans 11-6 in extra innings.

Against Musselman, both squads exploded offensively for a combined total of 17 runs. Keyser got things started by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, only to see Musselman more than double that total with 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to open up with a seven-run lead.

Keyser would muster only two more runs the rest of the way, one in the second and one in the fifth. Musselman would grab two in the third and three more in the fourth to grab the 17-7, five inning shortened victory. Musselman outhit Keyser 11 to eight in the contest.

Musselman was led by Jacob Miller, Bayden Hartman, and Trevor Boor with multiple hits. Hartman tallied four RBI’s and Boor three for Musselman. Keyser was led offensively by Logan Rotruck with two hits and two RBI’s. Darrick Broadwater also had two RBI’s for the Black and Gold.

Liam Wilson went the full five innings for Musselman on the mound to earn the victory. Wilson struck out six and gave up seven runs on eight hits. Gavin Root, Konner Bennett and Sammy Bradfield all pitched for Keyser in the loss.

Against Hampshire at home, at the end of four innings, Keyser led Hampshire 2-1 after four innings. Hampshire then tied it at 2-2 in the top of the fifth before Keyser scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to open up a 5-2 lead. Hampshire scored two unanswered runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to force the game into an extra inning, all tied up at 5-5.

That extra eighth inning was all Hampshire, however, as the Trojans exploded for six runs and held Keyser to only one in earning the 11-6 victory. Hampshire outhit Keyser 13-8 in the contest.

Cohen Mowery, Tra Bryson, Grant Landis and Wes Landis led Hampshire with two hits each. Mowery and Wes Landis led the way with two RBI’s each. Sammy Bradfield and Seth Healy led the way offensively for Keyser with two hits each. Healy added an RBI and Konner Bennett two RBI’s for the Black and Gold.

Colin Hott and Tra Bryson both pitched for Hampshire in the win, each going four innings. Hott struck out two and gave up five runs on five hits. Bryson struck out seven and gave up one run on three hits.

Noah Broadwater, Darrick Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield combined at the mound for Keyser in the loss.