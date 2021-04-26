Moorefield tops Frankfort 58-44 in sectional final

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

Entering Friday’s sectional final between Frankfort and Moorefield, the Falcons were 2-0 against the Yellow Jackets this season. This included a seven-point win in Short Gap and most recently a 29-point win at Moorefield just a few weeks ago. The third time, however, would not be a charm, as Moorefield would win the one that counted most, topping Frankfort 58-44.

By winning, Moorefield (5-11) now earns the right to host their regional co-final against Braxton County (10-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. By losing, Frankfort (4-10) must now travel to Clay County (11-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in their regional co-final.

The game was close through three periods. Frankfort actually led 14-10 at the end of the first period with Moorefield taking just a slight, two-point edge (21-19) at halftime. Even at the end of the third period, the game was still close, with Moorefield holding only a five point edge (31-26). The fourth and deciding period, however, belonged to Moorefield.

The Yellow Jackets exploded for 27 points in the final frame, limiting Frankfort to 18 points, as Moorefield claimed the 58-44 victory.

“We started out pretty solid, but rebounding hurt us after we had the 8-2 run. The rebounding killed us, it just seemed like they were getting every rebound, offensively and defensively. About mid-second quarter, our execution really dropped off, they got the lead, and they carried that into halftime,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

According to Slider, “It was tough to respond from. Then they came out and fired right up, they hit the first couple shots of the second half, and then we were playing catch up the whole time. Again, it was poor execution at times, then when we did execute, we couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”

“We’ve seen bad shooting nights all season long. If you look back at our record, the games that we lost, a lot of that was due to bad shooting. If we start hitting some of those shots it looks like a different ball game,” Slider explained.

In the victory, Moorefield was led by Jayden See with 20 points and Coleman Mongold with 19 points. Dean Keplinger was next with nine points, Bryce Hines followed with five points, and Silas Inskeep and Levi Thompson closed out the scoring with three and two points respectively.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by Brock Robinette with 10 points, Jake Clark with eight points, and Bryson Lane with six points. In addition, Luke Robinette and Bryceten Daubenmire added five points apiece, Brady Whitacre four points, and Peyton Slider and Jansen Moreland three points each.

This sectional final loss was not an elimination game, Frankfort can still reach Charleston.

“We were in this situation in 2010 and went to Grafton and won and went to the state tournament. So, it’s possible, it’s just more difficult when you have to travel three to four hours to beat someone,” Slider explained.