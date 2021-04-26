Ferguson sets school record as Keyser hosts Turbin Invitational

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Keyser High School hosted track athletes from a total of seven schools Saturday in the 10th annual Jim Turbin Memorial Invitational. Teams participating included girls’ and boys’ squads from host Keyser, Frankfort, Hampshire, Musselman, Petersburg, Southern Garrett and Spring Mills.

Typically speaking, the event is held at the end of the regular season and serves to prepare track athletes and serve as a tune-up for the regional and state track meets. This year, the event needed to be held earlier in the season.

As much as the event serves to prepare track athletes for the post-season, it also serves to honor the life of a great man. “Coach Jim Turbin was a long-time English teacher and track teacher at KHS. Coach Turbin meant a lot to us as a teacher, coach and mentor. His wisdom still guides a lot of us to this day. In 2010, we named the track at Alumni Stadium after him, and in 2011, we decided to put on a track meet in his honor,” Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey explained.

On the girls’ side, Spring Mills finished in first place with a score of 160. The Frankfort Lady Falcons finished in second place with a score of 98, followed by Musselman (76) in third place, Petersburg (69) in fourth place, and Southern Garrett (65) in fifth place. Keyser (48) finished in sixth place and Hampshire (11) in seventh place.

Top-five finishes for the girls from both Frankfort and Keyser are as follows:

Frankfort: Halley Smith (4th tie- 100 meters, 3rd- 200 meters, 3rd- discus); Abigayle Olenchick (5th-400 meters); Addison Lease (4th- 800 meters); Brooke Jacobs (3rd-1600 meters); Jillian Griffith (5th- 3200 meters); Kaitlyn Knotts (4th- 100 meter hurdles); Payton Mandell (3rd- 300 meter hurdles); Allison Young (4th- 300 meter hurdles); Emily Smith (4th- high jump, 2nd- long jump); Kelsey Smith (5th- high jump).

Frankfort: 3rd- 4 x 100 relay (Natalie Watson, Kaitlyn Knotts, Jordan Lease, Abigayle Olenchick); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Natalie Watson, Allison Young, Payton Mandell, Abigayle Olenchick); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Emily Smith, Payton Mandell, Addison Lease, Halley Smith); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Emily Smith, Brooke Jacobs, Jillian Griffith, Addison Lease); 3rd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Natalie Watson, Kaitlyn Knotts, Allison Young, Payton Mandell).

Keyser: Delta Wheeler (3rd- 100 meters), Scarlet Cameron (5th- 1600 meters, 3rd- 3200 meters).

Keyser: 1st- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton); 4th- 4 x 200 (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Maddy Broadwater); 4th- 4 x 400 relay (Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Janiah Layton, Maddy Broadwater); 2nd – 4 x 800 relay (Janiah Layton, Sierra Hester, Maddy Broadwater, Scarlet Cameron); 2nd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).

On the boys’ side, Musselman finished in first place with a score of 137.5. Southern Garrett finished in second place with a score of 106, followed by Frankfort (85) in third place, Keyser (69) in fourth place, and Spring Mills (62.5) in fifth place. Hampshire (52) finished in sixth place and Petersburg (36) in seventh place.

Frankfort: Garrett Ferguson (1st- 800 meters, 1st- 3200 meters); Anthony Sanders (2nd- 800 meters, 1st- 1600 meters); Peyton Slider (4th tie- 1600 meters); Xander Shoemake (2nd- 3200 meters); Christian Cimaglia (4th- 3200 meters); Jonathan Lewis (2nd- 300 meter hurdles).

Frankfort: 5th- 4 x 400 relay (Levi Sgaggero, Gavin Tharp, Timothy Umstead, Jonathan Lewis); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Anthony Sanders, Xander Shoemake, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson); 2nd- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Gavin Tharp, Barrett Feaster, Levi Sgaggero, Jonathan Lewis).

Keyser: Noah Sprouse (2nd- 400 meters, 4th- 800 meters); Zion Powell (1st- 110 meter hurdles); Gavin Salesky (5th- 110 meter hurdles); Gabe Ryan (4th- shot put); Harris Boggs (3rd high jump).

Keyser: 2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Drae Allen, Zion Powell); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Parker Anderson, Jack Stanislawczyk, Seth Sions, Zion Powell); 4th- 4 x400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Anthony Mele, Seth Sions, Jack Stanislawczyk); 3rd- 4 x 800 relay (Noah Sprouse, Griffin Paugh, Trenton Denne, Seth Earnest); 4th- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Trenton Denne, Christopher Furey, Gavin Salesky, Pierce Barnett).