Keyser sweeps Frankfort in tennis action

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - On a brisk and windy day for all involved, to include players and spectators alike, the first Battle of Mineral County, tennis version, took place Thursday as Keyser played host to Frankfort.

The two schools had squared off earlier in a scrimmage, but this was the first official action between the Golden Tornado and Falcons this year, for both the girls and the boys.

It would end up being a successful and productive day for host Keyser as the Lady Tornado defeated the Lady Falcons in a close, 4-3 contest. The Lady Tornado took two of four singles matches, and two of the three doubles contests. On the boys’ side, Keyser swept Frankfort by a tally of 7-0, despite many of the matches being very close. Specific results follow:

Keyser and Frankfort girls’ tennis

Keyser 4, Frankfort 3 (April 22)

Singles: Erin Clark (F) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 8-1; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Tiffany Sites (F) 8-5; Hannah Felton (K) def. Sophie Lord (F) 8-5; Mikenna Love (F) def. Maddy Fisher (K) 8-7 (7-4).

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Clark/Sites (K) 8-7 (8-6); Felton/Fisher (K) def. Lord/Emily Lark (F) 8-1; Love/Chloe Westfall (F) def. Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) 8-3.

Keyser and Frankfort boys’ tennis

Keyser 7, Frankfort 0 (April 22)

Singles: Dylan Wilson (K) def. Landon Moorehead (F) 8-4; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Jake Clark (F) 8-4; Hunter Powell (K) def. Kyle Shumaker (F) 8-7 (9-7); Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Carson Jewell (F) 8-7 (8-6).

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) def. Moorehead/Clark (F) 8-1; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) def. Shumaker/Bryson Lane (F) 8-6; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) def. Jewell/Brittan Gough (F) 8-4.