Tuesday track meet brings success for host Keyser

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Keyser boys’ and girls’ track and field teams hosted a six-school event Tuesday consisting of teams from host Keyser, Hampshire, Pendleton, Petersburg, Pocahontas County and Tucker County.

On the boys’ side, Keyser finished in first place with a score of 186.5 and were followed by Hampshire in second place with a score of 90. In third place was Tucker County with a score of 70 with Pocahontas close behind in fourth place with a score of 66.5. Petersburg finished in fifth place with a score of 45, and Pendleton County was sixth with a score of 16.

On the girls’ side, Petersburg finished in first place with a score of 154, with Tucker County close behind in second place with a score of 132. Keyser finished in third place with a score of 57 and Pocahontas County and Hampshire finished tied for fourth place with identical scored of 41. Pendleton County finished in sixth place with a score of 34.

Top-five finishers for the Keyser boys in the meet include: Joshua Wheeler (3rd- 100 meters, 1st- 300 meter hurdles, 2nd- high jump); Xavier Twyman (4th- 100 meters); Zion Powell (3rd- 200 meters, 1st- 110 meter hurdles); Jack Stanislawczyk (5th- 200 meters, 3rd- 400 meters); Noah Sprouse (1st- 800 meters); Griffin Paugh (3rd- 1600 meters, 2nd 3200 meters); Logan Hetrick (4th- 1600 meters, 4th- 3200 meters); Pierce Barnett (3rd- 110 meter hurdles, 3rd- 300 meter hurdles); Conner Kucsera (4th- 110 meter hurdles); Gabriel Ryan (1st- shot put); Dimitri Shultz (1st- discus); Lonnie Pridemore (4th tied- high jump); Harris Boggs (4th tied- high jump); Christopher Furey (1st- pole vault).

2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Xavier Twyman, Noah Dawson, Zion Powell, Seth Sions); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Seth Sions, Xavier Twyman); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Joshua Wheeler); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Logan Hetrick, Griffin Paugh).

Top-five finishers for the Keyser girls in the meet include: Delta Wheeler (2nd- 100 meters); Scarlet Cameron (3rd- 1600 meters, 2nd- 3200 meters); Alea Horner (5th- shot put).

2nd- 4x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).

Keyser track and field now gears up for the Jim Turbin Memorial Invitational meet scheduled for Saturday, rain or shine.