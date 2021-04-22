Tuesday track meet brings success for host Keyser

Chapin Jewell
Special to the News Tribune
Keyser's Scarlet Cameron is shown running in Tuesday's meet at Keyser.
Keyser's Joshua Wheeler finished second in the high jump at Tuesday's meet.

KEYSER - The Keyser boys’ and girls’ track and field teams hosted a six-school event Tuesday consisting of teams from host Keyser, Hampshire, Pendleton, Petersburg, Pocahontas County and Tucker County.

On the boys’ side, Keyser finished in first place with a score of 186.5 and were followed by Hampshire in second place with a score of 90.  In third place was Tucker County with a score of 70 with Pocahontas close behind in fourth place with a score of 66.5.  Petersburg finished in fifth place with a score of 45, and Pendleton County was sixth with a score of 16.

On the girls’ side, Petersburg finished in first place with a score of 154, with Tucker County close behind in second place with a score of 132.  Keyser finished in third place with a score of 57 and Pocahontas County and Hampshire finished tied for fourth place with identical scored of 41.  Pendleton County finished in sixth place with a score of 34.

Top-five finishers for the Keyser boys in the meet include: Joshua Wheeler (3rd- 100 meters, 1st- 300 meter hurdles, 2nd- high jump); Xavier Twyman (4th- 100 meters); Zion Powell (3rd- 200 meters, 1st- 110 meter hurdles); Jack Stanislawczyk (5th- 200 meters, 3rd- 400 meters); Noah Sprouse (1st- 800 meters); Griffin Paugh (3rd- 1600 meters, 2nd 3200 meters); Logan Hetrick (4th- 1600 meters, 4th- 3200 meters); Pierce Barnett (3rd- 110 meter hurdles, 3rd- 300 meter hurdles); Conner Kucsera (4th- 110 meter hurdles); Gabriel Ryan (1st- shot put); Dimitri Shultz (1st- discus); Lonnie Pridemore (4th tied- high jump); Harris Boggs (4th tied- high jump); Christopher Furey (1st- pole vault).

2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Xavier Twyman, Noah Dawson, Zion Powell, Seth Sions); 1st- 4 x 200 relay (Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Seth Sions, Xavier Twyman); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Joshua Wheeler); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Logan Hetrick, Griffin Paugh).

Top-five finishers for the Keyser girls in the meet include: Delta Wheeler (2nd- 100 meters); Scarlet Cameron (3rd- 1600 meters, 2nd- 3200 meters); Alea Horner (5th- shot put).

2nd- 4x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester); 2nd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester).

Keyser track and field now gears up for the Jim Turbin Memorial Invitational meet scheduled for Saturday, rain or shine.