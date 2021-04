Frankfort tennis collectively wins four of five matches

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - Saturday and Monday were full of action on the home courts in Short Gap for the Frankfort girls’ and boys’ tennis teams. On Saturday, both squads welcomed the visitors from St. Marys and Ritchie County for back to back action. On Monday, the Frankfort girls hosted Southern.

The Frankfort girls defeated St. Marys 7-0 and Ritchie County 6-1, then fell to Southern 6-1. The Frankfort boys defeated St. Marys 6-0 and Ritchie County 6-0.

Frankfort girls’ tennis

Frankfort 7, St. Marys 0 (April 17)

Singles: Erin Clark (F) def. Isabella Davis (SM) 8-0; Tiffany Sites (F) def. Kaili Starcher (SM) 8-0; Sophie Lord (F) win by forfeit; Emily Lark (F) win by forfeit.

Doubles: Clark/Sites (F) def. Davis/Starcher (SM) 8-0; Lord/Lark (F) win by forfeit; Mikenna Love/Chloe Westfall (F) win by forfeit.

Frankfort 6, Ritchie County 1 (April 17)

Singles: Erin Clark (F) win by forfeit; Tiffany Sites (F) def. Abby Nichols (RC) 8-2; Sophie Lord (F) def. Sarah Kell (RC) 9-8 (8-6); Emily Lark (F) def. Kaylin Midkiff (RC) 8-1.

Doubles: Kell/Nichols (RC) def. Clark/Sites (F) 8-6; Lord/Lark (F) def. Midkiff/Katelyn Thomas (RC) 8-2; Mikenna Love/Chloe Westfall (F) def. Adrianne Taylor/Lily Copeland (RC) 8-2.

Southern 6, Frankfort 1 (April 19)

Singles: Erin Clark (F) def. Gracie Custer 8-4; Rayven Francillion (S) def Tiffany Sites (F); Emma Horner (S) def. Sophie Lord (F) 8-0; Meghan Bittinger (S) def. Emily Lark (F) 8-1.

Doubles: Custer/Francillion (S) def. Clark/Sites (F) 8-3; Horner/Bittinger (S) def. Lord/Lark (F) 8-0; Alayna Weeks/Sophie Bishoff (S) def. Mikenna Love/Chloe Westfall (F) 8-1.

Frankfort boys’ tennis

Frankfort 6, St. Marys 0 (April 17)

Singles: Landon Moorehead (F) def. Garrytt Horner (SM) 8-0; Jake Clark (F) def. Ian Niemczyk (SM) 8-0; Carson Jewell (F) win by forfeit; Charlie Steele (F) win by forfeit.

Doubles: Moorehead/Clark (F) def. Horner/Niemczyk (SM) 8-0; Jewell/Steele (F) win by forfeit.

Frankfort 6, Ritchie County 0 (April 17)

Singles: Landon Moorehead (F) win by forfeit; Jake Clark (F) def. Will Windom (RC) 8-0; Carson Jewell (F) win by forfeit; Charlie Steele (F) def. Karson Echard (RC) 8-1.

Doubles: Moorehead/Clark (F) win by forfeit; Jewell/Steele def. Windom/Echard (RC) 8-0.