Keyser tennis collectively wins eight of ten matches

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Friday and Saturday were busy but productive days for the Keyser boys’ and girls’ tennis teams. On Friday, Keyser welcomed Petersburg and Berkeley Springs for a night match. On Saturday, Keyser welcomed St. Marys and Ritchie County for double header day matches.

The Keyser boys defeated Berkeley Springs 4-3, Petersburg 7-0, St. Marys 7-0 and Ritchie County 7-0. Then on Tuesday, the boys fell to Berkeley Springs 4-3. The Keyser girls defeated Berkeley Springs 4-3, Petersburg 7-0, St. Marys 7-0 and Ritchie County 6-1. Then on Tuesday, the girls fell to Berkeley Springs 5-2.

Keyser boys’ tennis

Keyser 4, Berkeley Springs 3 (April 16)

Singles: Haden Fincham (BS) def. Dylan Wilson (K) 8-1; Alex Stanislawczyk (K) def. Brandon Pindell (BS) 9-7; Hunter Powell (K) def. Jackson Heath (BS) 8-1; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Cardin Beall (BS) 8-3.

Doubles: Fincham/Heath (BS) def. Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) 8-6; Pindell/Beall (BS) def. Powell/Kitzmiller (K) 8-8 (7-4); Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) def. Justin Brinegar/Chaz Kirk (BS) 8-1.

Keyser 7, Petersburg 0 (April 16)

Singles: Dylan Wilson (K) def. Isaac Nazelrodt (P) 8-1; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Aiden Moyers (P) 8-2; Hunter Powell (K) def. Bryson Coblentz (P) 8-1; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Raphael Hott (P) 8-0.

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) def. Nazelrod/Moyers (P) 8-4; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) def. Coblentz/Kitzmiller (P) 8-1; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) forfeit win.

Keyser 7, St. Marys 0 (April 17)

Singles: Dylan Wilson (K) def. Garrytt Horner (SM) 8-0; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. Ian Niemczyk (SM) 8-0; Hunter Powell (K) forfeit win; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) forfeit win.

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawczyk def. Horner/Niemczyk (SM) 8-1; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) forfeit win; Kesner/Bush (K) forfeit win.

Keyser 7, Ritchie County 0 (April 17)

Singles: Dylan Wilson (K) forfeit win; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def. William Windom (RC) 8-0; Hunter Powell (K) forfeit win; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Karson Echard (RC) 8-0.

Doubles: Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) forfeit win; Powell/Kitzmiller (K) forfeit win; Kesner/Bush (K) forfeit win.

Berkeley Springs 4, Keyser 3 (April 20)

Singles: Haden Fincham (BS) def. Dylan Wilson (K) 8-0; Brandon Pindell (BS) def. Alec Stanislawczyk (K) 8-6; Hunter Powell (K) def. Jackson Heath (BS) 8-0; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Cardin Beall (BS) 8-5.

Doubles: Fincham/Heath (BS) def. Wilson/Stanislawczyk (K) 9-7; Pindell/Beall (BS) def Powell/Kitzmiller (K) 8-6; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) def. Justin Brinegar/Chaz Kirk (BS) 8-3.

Keyser girls’ tennis

Keyser 4, Berkeley Springs 3 (April 16)

Singles: Maddie Rhodes (K) def. Truly Henry (BS) 8-3; Kennedy Shives (BS) def. Zoey Braithwaite (K) 8-4; Hannah Felton (K) def. Bryn Dudash (BS) 8-3; Lilly Morgan (BS) def. Maddy Fisher (K) 8-1.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Henry/Dudash (BS) 8-2; Shives/Morgan (BS) def. Felton/Fisher (K) 8-5; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) 8-6.

Keyser 7, Petersburg 0 (April 16)

Singles: Maddie Rhodes (K) def. Chloe Meadows (P) 8-1; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Kaitlyn Berg (P) 8-3; Hannah Felton (K) def. Jailyn Cook (P) 8-2; Maddy Fisher (K) def. Anna Goldizen (P) 8-4.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Meadows/Berg (P) 8-2; Felton/Fisher (K) def. Cook/Goldizen (P) 8-3; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) def. Autumn Allen/Harmony Schell (P) 8-1.

Keyser 7, St. Marys 0 (April 17)

Singles: Maddie Rhodes (K) def. Isabella Davis (SM) 8-0; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Karly Starcher (SM) 8-1; Hannah Felton (K) forfeit win; Maddy Fisher (K) forfeit win.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Davis/Starcher (SM) 8-0; Felton/Fisher (K) forfeit win; Abigail Davis/ Alli Knaggs (K) forfeit win.

Keyser 6, Ritchie County 1 (April 17)

Singles: Maddie Rhodes (K) forfeit win; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Abby Nichols (RC) 8-6; Sarah Kell (RC) def. Hannah Felton (K) 8-0; Maddy Fisher (K) def. Kaylin Midkiff (RC) 8-0.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Kell/Nichols (RC) 8-2; Felton/Fisher (K) def. Midkiff/Katelyn Thomas (RC) 8-0; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) def. Adrianna Taylor/Liby Copeland (RC) 8-2.

Berkeley Springs 5, Keyser 2 (April 20)

Singles: Truly Henry (BS) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 9-7; Kennedy Shives (BS) def. Zoey Braithwaite (K) 8-5; Hannah Felton (K) def. Bryn Dudash (BS) 8-4; Lilly Morgan (BS) def. Maddy Fisher (K) 8-1.

Doubles: Rhodes/Braithwaite (K) def. Shives/Morgan (BS) 9-7; Henry/Dudash (BS) def. Felton/Fisher 8-4; Ivy Hale/Emma Christie (BS) def. Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) 8-1.