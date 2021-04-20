Wallace, McManamay lead PSC over Christendom

KEYSER - Cassidy Wallace had three goals and an assist while teammate Nicole McManamay netted two goals to lead the Potomac State women’s soccer team past Christendom College 6-5 in a wild one Monday night at Stayman Field.

McManamay opened the scoring 13:21 in when she turned a Hailey Ternent corner kick into the Christendom goal to give the Catamounts an early 1-0 lead.

Two Crusader scores at 24:06 and 41:39 left Potomac State trailing 2-1 before Wallace nailed a 25-yard shot at the 43:59 mark to tie the score 2-2 at halftime.

Christendom wasted little time opening a 7-goal second half when they took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes after intermission.

PSC’s Megan McKenzie answered at 58:07 with an unassisted goal to tie the score, 3-3. Wallace’s second goal at 69:30 gave the Catamounts the 4-3 lead.

The Crusaders answered with back to back goals, tying the score 4-4 at 69:40 and taking a 5-4 lead at 73:24 on two great individual efforts.

Wallace completed her hat trick when she netted another long distance shot at 77:42 to tie the score at 5-5.

The Catamounts secured the lead for good at the 82:34 juncture when Wallace penetrated the left side of the Crusader defense and slid a perfect feed to McManamay who calmly planted the game-winner. Final score 6-5 Potomac State.

Christendom was led by Christine McLaughlin with three goals.

Teresa Lambert got the win in net for the Catamounts recording 6 saves. Lucy Stanford made 4 stops in goal for Christendom.

The PSC win avenges an earlier 2-1 loss at Christendom.

Potomac State’s record stands at 1-3 this season. The Catamounts paly again Thursday, April 22, when they square off at home against NJCAA National No. 1 ranked CCBC Essex at 4 p.m.