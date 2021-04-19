Lady Tornado, Lady Falcons fall in sectional finals

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

After Friday night’s Keyser at Hampshire and Frankfort at Petersburg sectional final games in girls’ basketball, two things can be said. There’s good news and there is bad news.

The bad news is that both teams were defeated. The good news is that neither team was eliminated from the playoffs as sectional finals are not elimination games, but rather adversely affect your seeding in the regional co-final round.

Keyser fell at Hampshire by a score of 41-30, forcing the Lady Tornado to now hit the road on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. to face undefeated North Marion in their regional co-final. Frankfort fell to Petersburg at Moorefield 64-47, and must now hit the road on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. to take on Trinity Christian.

Against Hampshire, Keyser led 12-8 at the end of the first period, but fell behind in scoring in the second as Hampshire gained a 19-16 lead at the half. After three periods of play, the game was all knotted up at 26 points apiece. In the fourth frame, however, Hampshire scored 15 points and Keyser only four as the Lady Trojans grabbed the 41-30 victory.

Hampshire was led in double figures by Gracie Fields with 13 points and Izzy Blomquistwith 12 points. Keyser was led in double figures by Kaili Crowl and was followed close behind by Summer Reid with eight points.

“I thought the first quarter we came out strong, we made a couple buckets and two threes with Maddy Broadwater getting us started and then Kaili made a nice three. I thought we were really limiting their opportunities and playing really good defense against them,” Keyser coach Josh Blow stated.

“In the second quarter, we went on a four-minute drought where we could not put the ball in the basket. Their pressure bothered us a little bit, more than I thought it would. We need to do a better job handling pressure out on the perimeter,” Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “We were down three at halftime and then we tied it up by the end of the third period. Things were looking up, but it just wasn’t meant to be I guess. Thirty points is not what I expected. Our defense has been efficient all season and has kept us in a lot of ball games, I just wish our offense would take over.”

Against Petersburg, Frankfort found themselves with their backs against the wall and essentially trailing all night. Petersburg led 15-10 at the end of the first period and 33-24 at halftime. The Lady Vikings then extended their lead to 48-37 at the end of the third period and then ended the game with a 17-point, 64-47 victory.

Jenna Burgess led the way for Petersburg with a team-high 29 points and was followed in double figures by Carley Turner with 13 points. Marié Perdew led the way for Frankfort with 30 points and was followed in double figures by Larae Grove with 10 points.

“I wish the girls would have played like this was an elimination game, we might have got a little better effort. It was a tough one for us, we haven’t had a beat down like that in a long time. Maybe it was needed, I don’t know, but, we’re back to the drawing board tomorrow,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller stated.

“There is some hope, still, we have some things coming back in our favor with Halley (Smith) returning. She was missed tonight, she was missed sorely. But, I didn’t think she would be missed like that. We’ve got to come out with a better effort than what we came out with, because teams want to beat us, and it shows in their effort, heart, and compassion, and we have to match that. Tonight was one of their nights that we didn’t do that, ” Miller explained.

According to Miller, “Not only did they beat us in every aspect of the game, but I was outcoached tonight. It hurts, and it stinks to say that, but, regardless of the negative things that were going against us, we still have to be better prepared for what to expect, and that’s on me. I told the girls I’ll take that for the team tonight. I didn’t have them as prepared as I should have. He had his girls ready to play. I thought our girls were ready to play, but they weren’t.”