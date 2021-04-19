Lady Tornado big double header winners on opening day

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

FAIRMONT - Like the other spring sports teams, it’s been two years since the Keyser Lady Tornado softball team has took to the diamond, home or away. On Saturday, Keyser softball opened the season with a road trip to East Fairmont for a double header.

The Black and Gold made the most of their first action in over 700 days, defeating the Lady Bees in both games, 9-4 and 12-0.

Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker, earning his first wins as the head man, had limited expectations for the squad heading into the matchups due to a lack of quality practice time with all assembled. More than two thirds of Shoemaker’s softball crew are also actively participating on the basketball team, still involved in the playoffs.

“I just told them there was no pressure this weekend, we were just going to see what we could do, move some people around. Then we came out and started hitting the ball and it was like you usually see late in the season. We had 16 hits in the first game and 15 hits in the second game. Our hitting was great, clear through the lineup. Fielding was good also,” Shoemaker explained.

According to Shoemaker, “We hit two home runs. Carlie DelSignore hit one in the first game and Alexa (Shoemaker) hit one in the second game. Alexa was seven for eight on the day. Her first at bat she was way out ahead of herself and hit a dribbler to third. She then made some adjustments and hit seven hits in a row after that. We had several girls with four hits on the day.”

In game one of the double header slated for 12 p.m., Keyser scored first in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Three additional runs in the second inning, and one each in the top of the third and fourth innings propelled the Lady Tornado to a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, however, host East Fairmont would tally four runs to bring the score to within two runs, 6-4, after four innings of play. Keyser would score one run in the fifth inning and two additional runs in the seventh inning, all unanswered, to claim the 9-4 victory.

In the circle, Alexa Shoemaker went the distance for Keyser in earning the win. Over seven innings, Shoemaker struck out six, walked five, and gave up four runs on eight hits. Cassady Music went the distance for East Fairmont. Music struck out none, walked three, and gave up nine runs on 16 hits.

Offensively for Keyser, Shoemaker had four hits in five at bats, scored a run and batted one in. Carlie DelSignore had three hits in four at bats, with one being a home run. DelSignore also scored two runs and drove three runs in. Hailey Massie also had three hits for Keyser and drove in one run. Claire DelSignore had two hits, scored two runs and batted one in.

Averi Everline had one hit, scored one run and drove in two runners. Aly Smith had one hit, scored one run and drove in a run. Lauren Annable had one hit and scored a run. Makayla Gillaspie had one hit, a double, and scored a run.

In game two of the double header slated for 2 p.m., sophomore Charity Wolfe got the start in the circle for Keyser and dominated East Fairmont, allowing the Black and Gold to win 12-0 in just three innings.

In the circle, Wolfe allowed only one hit and zero runs while striking out seven and walking zero.

“Charity pitched in the second game and she really did a great job. They only put three or four balls in play, with only one hit, an error, and a ground out and a pop up or something like that,” Shoemaker stated.

Offensively, Keyser dominated East Fairmont, not just 12-0 in runs but 15-1 in hits. Alexa Shoemaker led the way with three hits, including a homerun, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Aly Smith was next, also with three hits, and scored three runs. Morgan Pratt had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Claire DelSignore had two hits, scored one run and drove in two runs. Hailey Massie had one hit, scored two runs and drove in one run. Carlie DelSignore had one hit and drove in one run. Charity Wolfe had one hit, scored a run and drove in one run. Averi Everline had one hit, a double, and scored a run and drove in a run.

“Everyone from top to bottom played great all day, for what I thought we had going into it. If we can just improve on that, I’m pretty excited about the remainder of the season,” Shoemaker explained.

Keyser (2-0), will next host Jefferson for a double header on Friday, April 23, with game one beginning at 6:30 p.m. and game two at 8:00 p.m.