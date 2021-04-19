Keyser track enjoys success at Spring Mills

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

MARTINSBURG - The Keyser boys’ and girls’ track and field teams traveled to Spring Mills High School in the Eastern Panhandle Saturday to compete alongside a total of eight schools in the Paul Arbogast Memorial Invitational.

Teams participating included Keyser, host Spring Mills, Hampshire, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Mount Airy Christian Academy, and Washington.

The Keyser boys finished in second place in the eight-team field, while the Keyser girls finished in sixth place overall.

“We go searching for those types of meets, especially early in the season. It keeps everything in check in terms of their thoughts on previous performances and thoughts on what future performances need to be. To be able to come up with a second-place finish in that meet is pretty nice for this early in the season,” Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey stated.

While happy with their performance, there is reason for increased optimism moving forward.

According to Furey, “We had some miscues in the relays. We’re to the point right now to where we had kids on quarantine that hadn’t practiced in two weeks. We’re trying to figure out who is going to be on our relays, so our handoffs looked like we had never practiced anything, ever.

Team scores for the boys were as follows: 1-Jefferson (136), 2-Keyser (91.5), 3-Washington (78), 4-Hedgesville (69), 5-Martinsburg (57), 6-Spring Mills (48), 7-Hampshire (45), 8-Mount Airy Christian Academy (14.5).

Top-five finishers for the Keyser boys in the event include: Zion Powell (3rd- 200 meters, 1st- 110 meter hurdles); Noah Sprouse (4th-800 meters); Pierce Barnett (5th-110 meter hurdles); Joshua Wheeler (5th- 300 meter hurdles, 1st- High Jump); Dimitri Shultz (3rd-Shot Put, 1st- Discus); Harris Boggs (3rd- High Jump).

4th- 4 x 100 meter relay (Parker Anderson, Joshua Wheeler, Xavier Twyman, Zion Powell); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Parker Anderson, Jack Stanislawczyk, Xavier Twyman, Zion Powell); 3rd- 4 x 400 relay (Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Edan Parks, Jack Stanislawczyk); 2nd- 4 x 800 (Noah Sprouse, Edan Parks, Trenton Denne, Seth Earnest); 2nd-4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Christopher Furey, Trenton Denne, Jack Stanislawczyk, Pierce Barnett).

“Zion Powell had a good day, and he’s still figuring out the 110-meter hurdles. We think he can be really good by the end of the year, this is the first year he’s really done those. As he figures it out and couples that with his speed, I think he can be dynamite by the end of the year,” Furey explained.

“Dimitri Shultz had a great meet for us, he was first in the discus and third in the shot put. That was a personal record for him in the discus, he works really hard at it,” Furey explained.

Team scores for the girls were as follows: 1-Jefferson (157) , 2-Spring Mills (105), 3-Hedgesville (87), 4-Washington (58), 5-Martinsburg (57), 6-Keyser (24), 7-Hampshire (18), 8-Mount Airy Christian Academy (8).

Top-five finishers for the Keyser girls in the even include: 3rd- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Gretchen Rice); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Gretchen Rice); 4th- 4 x 400 relay (Ricki Ferrell, Sierra Hester, Scarlet Cameron, Graci Crites); 2nd- 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles (Gretchen Rice, Delta Wheeler, Sierra Hester, Ricki Ferrell).

Keyser track and field will host a meet this Tuesday night with action beginning at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Keyser will hose the Jim Turbin Memorial Invitational, a large event with a 10-team field. Action will begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is reminded that attendance is open and allowable for spring sporting events, with mask wearing mandatory when social distancing is not possible.