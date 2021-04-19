Frankfort hits the ground running in Martinsburg

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

MARTINSBURG - Prior to Saturday’s matchup against Martinsburg, the last time the Frankfort Falcons took to the baseball playing field was in the 2019 state championship game against Bridgeport. Despite a loss in that game, it was the culmination of a highly successful season for Frankfort.

After a one-year hiatus in between due to spring sports being cancelled in 2020, the Falcons hit the ground running on Saturday with a 7-1 victory on the road against AAA Martinsburg.

“Our guys started out with first game jitters. After the first time through the lineup, we relaxed and barreled the ball up and put up runs. The defense played great,” Frankfort baseball coach Matt Miller stated.

Frankfort got on the board first, scoring an early run in the first inning to take the 1-0 lead. Frankfort would maintain the 1-0 lead until exploding offensively for four runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Two additional runs in the fifth inning extended the Falcons’ lead to 7-0. Martinsburg would score their first and only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the end, Frankfort claimed the 7-1 victory.

Ben Nestor pitched the first four innings for Frankfort to earn the victory. Nestor struck out six, gave up only two hits, walked only one, and gave up zero runs. Peyton Clark pitched the final three innings for the Falcons, striking out one, giving up five hits and only one run.

“Ben pitched really well, worked ahead, and kept runs off the board. Peyton did a nice job in relief and finished it,” Miller stated.

In the loss, Martinsburg employed the services of pitchers David Triggs, Kaleb Edwards, Isaiah Morris and Michael Lupis on the mound.

Leading the way offensively for Frankfort was Andrew Lynch. Lynch, in five at bats, garnered three hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Brady Whitacre had two hits in four at bats, including a triple, drove in a run and scored two runs.

Peyton Clark had one hit, a double, walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run. Ben Nestor had a double, walked once, and drove in a run. Jansen Moreland had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Logan Kinser had one hit and scored a run.

According to Miller, “Andrew Lynch had a big day at the plate with three hits and three RBI’s, hitting a bases loaded double off the top of the wall. Brady (Whitacre) had a triple and a single and is an anchor behind the dish. It was a good team win to start the season.”

Martinsburg was led offensively by Shyne Knotts and Matthew Asanovich with two hits apiece. Logan Wilt scored a run for the Bulldogs.

Frankfort (1-0) will next travel to Jefferson on Saturday, April 24, with double headers beginning at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.