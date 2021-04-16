Keyser boys, Frankfort girls, win Thursday’s track meet

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Just a few days into the 2021 track season and Keyser High School has not only hosted two track meets already, but the boys have been victorious in both. On Thursday, Frankfort began their track and field season in the Keyser meet, with the girls finishing on top and the boys finishing second.

In total, five teams participated in the event on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. The teams included host Keyser, Frankfort, Northern Garrett, Paw Paw and Pendleton County.

For the boys, Keyser finished in first place with a team score of 169, followed by Frankfort in second place with a score of 107. Northern finished in third place (55), Paw Paw in fourth place (12) and Pendleton County in fifth place (4).

For the girls, Frankfort finished in first place with a score of 142, followed by Northern in second place with a score of 115. Keyser finished in third place (50), Paw Paw in fourth place (28) and Pendleton County in fifth place (13).

In boys’ action, top-three results for Keyser and Frankfort were as follows:

100 meters- 1st-Cole Hiett (F); 2nd-Joshua Wheeler (K); 3rd-Parker Anderson (K)

200 meters- 1st-Zion Powell (K); 2nd-Cole Hiett (F); 3rd-Parker Anderson (K)

400 meters- 1st-Noah Sprouse (K); Harris Boggs (K); Seth Sions (K)

800 meters- 1st-Kent Niland (F); 2nd-Noah Sprouse (K)

1600 meters- 1st-Garrett Ferguson (F); Anthony Sanders (F); Xander Shoemake (F)

3200 meters- 1st-Garrett Ferguson (F); Anthony Sanders (F); Xander Shoemake (F)

110-meter hurdles- 1st Zion Powell (K); 2nd Pierce Barnett (K); Conner Kucsera (K)

300-meter hurdles- 2nd Jonathan Lewis (F)

4 x 100 relay- 1st (Keyser-Parker Anderson, Joshua Wheeler, Xavier Twyman, Zion Powell); 2nd (Frankfort-John Bittinger, Barrett Feaster, Levi Sgagerro, Isaac Abe)

4 x 200 relay- 1st (Keyser-Parker Anderson, Jack Stanislawczyk, Xavier Twyman, Zion Powell)’ 2nd (Frankfort-John Bittinger, Barrett Feaster, Levi Sgagerro, Isaac Abe)

4 x 400 relay- 1st (Keyser-Noah Sprouse, Joshua Wheeler, Seth Sions, Harris Boggs); 3rd (Frankfort-Jonathan Lewis, Levi Sgagerro, Timothy Umstead, Dalton Getz)

4 x 800 relay- 1st (Frankfort-Anthony Sanders, Xander Shoemake, Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson); 2nd (Keyser-Noah Sprouse, Harris Boggs, Griffin Paugh, Trenton Denne)

4 x 110 shuttle hurdles- 1st (Keyser-Jack Stanislawczyk, Trenton Denne, Gavin Salesky, Pierce Barnett)

Shot Put- 1st-Dimitri Shultz (K); 2nd-Gabriel Ryan (K)

Discus- 1st-Dimitri Shultz (K); 2nd-Cameron Green (K)

High Jump- 1st-Joshua Wheeler (K); Harris Boggs (K)

Long Jump- 1st-Seth Sions (K)

In girls’ action, top three results for Frankfort and Keyser were as follows:

100 meters- 1st-Delta Wheeler (K)

200 meters- 1st-Gretchen Rice (K); 2nd-Payton Mandell (F)

400 meters- 2nd-Jordan Lease (F)

1600 meters- 2nd-Addison Lease (F); 3rd-Brooke Jacobs (F)

3200 meters- 1st-Addison Lease (F); 2nd-Jillian Griffith (F)

100-meter hurdles- 1st-Kaitlyn Knotts (F); 3rd-Allison Young (F)

300-meter hurdles- 1st-Payton Mandell (F); 2nd-Natalie Watson (F); 3rd-Allison Young (F)

4 x 100 relay- 1st (Keyser-Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Gretchen Rice); 2nd (Frankfort-Natalie Watson, Abigayle Olenchick, Jordan Lease, Kaitlyn Knotts)

4 x 200 relay- 1st (Frankfort-Natalie Watson, Abigail Olenchick, Payton Mandell, Allison Young); 2nd (Keyser-Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Gretchen Rice)

4 x 400 relay- 2nd (Frankfort-Emily Smith, Kelsey Smith, Abigayle Olenchick, Payton Mandell); 3rd (Keyser-Ricki Ferrell, Scarlet Cameron, Sierra Hester, Graci Crites)

4 x 800 relay- 2nd (Frankfort-Brooke Jacobs, Jillian Griffith, Aikaterina Burleson, Addison Lease)

4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles- 1st (Keyser-Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites); 2nd (Frankfort-Natalie Watson, Kaitlyn Knotts, Allison Young, Abigayle Olenchick)

Shot Put- 3rd-Jewel Selby (K)

High Jump- 1st-Kelsey Smith (F); 2nd-Emily Smith (F)

Long Jump- 2nd-Emily Smith (F)