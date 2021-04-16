First in 11 years, Frankfort's boys' tennis team wins

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - It’s been 12 years or so since Frankfort High School fielded a boys’ tennis team. That span would have been 11 years as the Falcons were all set to bring back boys’ tennis in 2020 had the pandemic not hit.

But boys’ tennis players are again donning the Columbia Blue and Silver this year, joining the girls’ tennis team which has remained a fixture in Short Gap for years.

On Thursday, both Frankfort tennis squads hosted Moorefield and both were victorious, the boys by a score of 5-2, and the girls 6-1. The boys’ took three of the four singles matches from the Yellow Jackets and two of three doubles matches, win the lone loss being a forfeit. The girls swept all four singles matches from the Yellow Jackets and won three of the four doubles matches.

Frankfort boys’ tennis

Frankfort 5, Moorefield 2 (April 15)

Singles: Atikilt Tamiru (M) def. Landon Moorehead (F) 8-4; Jake Clark (F) def. Matthew Delawder (M) 8-0; Carson Jewell (F) def. Alex Lopez (M) 8-0; Charlie Steele (F) def. Sean Miller (M) 8-5.

Doubles: Landon Moorehead/Jake Clark (F) def. Atikilt Tamiru/Alex Lopez (M) 8-5; Second doubles forfeit win for Moorefield; Carson Jewell/Charlie Steele (F) def. Sean Miller and Dominic Cullers (M) 8-1.

Frankfort girls’ tennis

Frankfort 6, Moorefield 1 (April 15)

Singles: Erin Clark (F) def. Jadelyn Hinger (M) 8-4; Tiffany Sites (F) def. Caitlyn Ely (M) 9-8 (8-6); Sophie Lord (F) def. Maddy Clayton (M) 8-1; Emily Lark (F) def. Jocelyn Taylor (M) 8-1.

Doubles: Jadelyn Hinger/Caitlyn Ely (M) def. Erin Clark/Tiffany Sites (F) 8-6; Sophie Lord/Emily Lark (F) def. Jocelyn Taylor/Jasmyn Riggleman (M) 8-0; Mikenna Love/Chloe Westfall (F) def. Maddy Clayton/Kimberly Castro (M) 8-3.