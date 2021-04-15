Keyser track holds first meet in two years

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - With the cancellation of all spring sports a season ago due to COVID, West Virginia and Mineral County track athletes haven’t taken to the track or field for competition for two years. Finally, after a long wait, track season once again commenced in the Mountain State and in Mineral County Keyser held the first meet of the season.

One noticeable change in terms of the crowd is the new policy that allows for attendance to be opened up to all spectators, provided they wear a mask if social distancing is not possible. As such, it was nice to see a noticeably larger crowd than what has been allowed for winter sports. The size of the stadium and allowable seating allowed for social distancing in the open air.

In total, six teams on both the boys’ and girls’ sides competed in the meet. There was host Keyser, followed by Berkeley Springs, Petersburg, St. Maria Goretti, Southern Garrett and Tucker County.

On the boys’ side, Keyser was highly successful, coming in first place with a total team score of 162, edging out second place Southern who had a score of 157. St. Maria Goretti finished third with a 77, Berkeley Springs and Petersburg tied for fourth place with 29 points apiece, and Tucker County finished sixth with a score of 36.

Top-three finishers for Keyser on the boys’ side were as follows: Joshua Wheeler (1st- 100 meters, 2nd- 300 m. hurdles, 1st- high jump); Zion Powell (1st- 200 meters); Parker Anderson (3rd- 200 meters); Noah Sprouse (1st- 400 meters, 3rd- 800 meters); Collin Salesky (2nd place- 110 m. hurdles); Dimitri Shultz (3rd- shotput, 1st- discus); Harris Boggs (2nd- high jump).

1st- 4 x 100 relay (Parker Anderson, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Zion Powell); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Parker Anderson, Zion Powell); 1st- 4 x 400 (Noah Sprouse, Joshua Wheeler, Seth Sions, Harris Boggs); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Harris Boggs, Griffin Paugh, Trenton Denne, Noah Sprouse); 1st- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Trenton Denne, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Gavin Powell).

On the girls’ side, there was a serious three-way race at the top. Tucker County edged Petersburg to take first place with a score of 106, with Petersburg finishing second just one point behind with a 105. Berkeley Springs finished close behind in third place with a 102. Southern finished fourth with a 73 and Keyser fifth with a 57. St. Maria Goretti finished in sixth place with a score of 30.

Top-three finishers for Keyser on the girls’ side were as follows: Delta Wheeler (3rd- 100 meters, 2nd- 200 meters); Scarlet Cameron (3rd- 3200 meters); 2nd- 4 x 100 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Sierra Hester); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Delta Wheeler, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Sierra Hester); 1st- 4 x 400 relay (Scarlet Cameron, Ricki Ferrell, Graci Crites, Sierra Hester).