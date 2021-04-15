Keyser boys, girls tennis defeat Moorefield

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

MOOREFIELD - After a year hiatus of spring sports, to include tennis, the Keyser boys’ and girls’ tennis teams took to the court for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday at Moorefield against the Yellow Jackets.

The wait to return to action, albeit a long one, was worth it, as the Golden Tornado defeated Moorefield by the same score of 6-1 in both boys’ and girls’ action.

Moorefield swept the number one singles in both boys’ and girls’ action, the rest, however, including all other singles matches and all of the doubles matches belonged to Keyser. It was a great start to the season for the Golden Tornado tennis squads.

Keyser Boys’ Tennis

Keyser 6, Moorefield 1 (April 13)

Singles: Atikilt Tamiru (M) def. Dylan Wilson (K) 8-4; Hunter Powell (K) def. Matthew Delawder (M) 8-1; Alec Stanislawczyk (K) def Alex Lopez (M) 8-1; Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Sean Miller (M) 8-0.

Doubles: Dylan Wilson/Hunter Powell (K) def. Atakilt Tamiru/Alex Lopex (M) 8-4; Alec Stanislawczyk/Kaleb Kitzmiller (K) def. Matthew Delawder/Malachi Hinger (M) 8-5; Stone Kesner/Bryson Bush (K) def. Sean Miller/Dominic Cullers (M) 8-3.

Keyser Girls’ Tennis

Keyser 6, Moorefield 1 (April 13)

Singles: Jadelyn Hinger (M) def. Maddie Rhodes (K) 8-2; Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Caitlyn Ely (M) 8-3; Hannah Felton (K) def. Maddy Clayton (M) 8-2; Maddy Fisher (K) def. Jocelyn Taylor (M) 8-1.

Doubles: Maddie Rhodes/Zoey Braithwaite (K) def. Jadelyn Hinger/Caitlyn Ely (M) 9-7; Hannah Felton/Maddy Fisher (K) def. Jocelyn Taylor/Jasmyn Riggleman (M) 8-2; Abigail Davis/Alli Knaggs (K) def. Maddy Clayton/Kimberly Castro (M) 8-5.