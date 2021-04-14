Frankfort boys fall to Hampshire

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

ROMNEY - For the Frankfort boys’ basketball squad this season, wins and losses have seemed to come in bunches, fortunately or unfortunately, depending on what bunch they were in the middle of.

Frankfort opened the season with six straight losses, albeit to a group largely consisting of much bigger schools. The Falcons then won four-straight, with three of those four wins coming directly against sectional opponents. Since then, however, Frankfort has dropped two straight, including a one-point 48-47 loss to Keyser, and now a 61-40 defeat on the road at Hampshire.

It was a game Hampshire led and controlled from pillar to post. The Trojans opened the first period with a 12-8 advantage. In the second period, Hampshire outscored Frankfort 15-6 to extend their lead to 13 points, 27-14 at halftime.

A 17-13 Hampshire advantage in the third frame extended the homestanding Trojans’ lead to 17 points, 44-27, entering the fourth period. In that final stanza, Hampshire again gained a 16-14 advantage, and thus, secured the 19-point, 60-41 victory.

“We didn’t shoot very well tonight, and it seemed like they couldn’t miss,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated. “We would score a couple of buckets in a row and then they would knock down six to eight to our two to four. Hampshire is one of the best teams we’ve played this year and they really showed it tonight.”

According to Slider, “They rebounded and were able to get some put backs that just made the deficit even bigger. It was just a tough night altogether. The only bright spot is that we shot six for eight from the free throw line, 75 percent, the best of the season.”

Hampshire employed a balanced scoring attack, with Trevor Sardon leading the way with 14 points, and Mikhi Anderson, Alex Hott, and Carter Smith all contributing nine points each. Additionally, Drew Keckley added seven points, Christian Hicks six points, Zack Hill four points, and Damon Steinmetz two points.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures by Brock Robinette with 10 points. Jake Clark and Bryceten Daubenmire were close behind with nine points each, and Colton McTaggart and Brady Whitacre added six and five points respectively. Finally, Jansen Moreland closed out the Falcons’ scoring with two points.

Hampshire was also victorious in the junior varsity contest, defeating Frankfort 52-27. Easton Shanholtz and Ashton Haslacker led the way for the junior Trojans with 20 and 12 points respectively. Frankfort was led by Jacob Moreland with nine points and Noah Raines with six points.

Frankfort (4-8) travels to Berkeley Springs Wednesday with junior varsity action beginning at 6 p.m., and varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m. Sectional playoff action for Frankfort begins next week.