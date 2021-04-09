Keyser sweeps Frankfort 3-0 Thursday night

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - At the varsity level, the Keyser Golden Tornado was in need of a win. Prior to last night’s contest with Frankfort, the Black and Gold sat with a record of just 1-7. In addition, the program was hit hard by COVID quarantine protocols, and the squad traveled to Short Gap not having their full compliment of players.

But the show must go on, and did it ever.

In the varsity game, Keyser avenged an earlier 49-40 loss to Frankfort by edging the Falcons 48-47 in thrilling fashion. In the junior varsity game preceding the varsity matchup, the junior Tornado topped the junior Falcons 35-29. In the freshman contest that opened the night, the Keyser frosh were victorious over Frankfort 40-29.

“It feels good. The kids just keep buying in and we’ve had our backs against the wall all year. We also had a lot of shakeup in the lineup, but they just laid it out there on the line, they knew what they had to do, and came out with a hard-fought victory,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines stated.

“It all just came together really, it’s unfortunate we had some players in quarantine that couldn’t be there. But, we knew we had some younger kids that could really step up and play and help us offensively. So, we as a coaching staff thought it was time to do that. The other kids that haven’t started a good but just gave 110 percent and a good effort. That’s why we won. They may not be great basketball players, but they leave it all out on the line,” Haines explained.

One newcomer that stuck out in terms of performance was freshman Noah Broadwater, who made his varsity debut.

“Noah has a very bright future at Keyser High School. We couldn’t do it to freshman coach Ryan Streets early in the year or we would have done it earlier. Overall, we have a great freshman class and we’re probably going to move a couple of them up just to practice with the JV and varsity and prepare them for their future,” Haines offered.

“But, for right now, we want to concentrate on the present and try to win games, and we’re going to put the guys that we think can win the game on the court.”

Three games against their county rival on their home court. Keyser needed the varsity victory and they got it. The junior varsity and freshman victories were icing on the cake.

To their credit, Frankfort fought and fought hard in all three contests. It was senior night in Short Gap and the Falcons battled hard but came up just one point short. Both the junior varsity Falcons and Falcon frosh put up a tremendous effort as well.

“Point-wise, we held them down. They scored 48 points, and you should be able to win a high school basketball game when your opponent scores 48 points. The biggest thing for us is that we didn’t put the ball in the hole. We struggled with the offense a bit because of execution,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider explained.

“Keyser had some different personnel, and I think that they played better than they did even at Keyser. But, I think if we had played better offense and executed and scored, we’re not even talking about that right now. I do think that played into the game a little bit,” Slider stated.

According to Slider, “There were times we were not looking. Once we got past the first guy, too many times we weren’t trying to attack. When we had numbers, we weren’t trying to go to the basket, we were settling for passing the ball back to the opposite side and keeping the ball on the perimeter. We only shot six foul shots tonight because we didn’t go to the basket.”

At the varsity level, Keyser and Frankfort split the season at one win and one loss apiece. As they are no longer in the same section, region or classification even in basketball, there will be no third contest like most years.

In the first period, the two teams traded baskets back in forth, but in the end, Frankfort would gain a 10-7 advantage. In that first frame, Jansen Moreland hit three field goals to account for six points for Frankfort. Alec Stanislawczyk accounted for five of Keyser’s seven first period points.

It was more of the same in the second period, with again the two teams trading baskets back and forth. In the end, Keyser would edge Frankfort 15-13 in the second frame. As a result, the Frankfort lead dropped to one point, 23-22 at the half. Freshman Noah Broadwater scored five points for Keyser in the second period. Brock Robinette scored five points for Frankfort in the second block.

After the break, Keyser wasted no time taking the lead as Darrick Broadwater hit a field goal to lift the Tornado on top 24-23 just thirty seconds into play. Keyser would ultimately outscore Frankfort 13-9 in the third period to take a 35-32 lead heading into the fourth period. In that third frame, Trevor Seabolt and Darrick Broadwater led the Keyser attack, accounting for six points each. Seabolt with two three-pointers and Broadwater with three field goals.

In the final stanza, Frankfort would edge Keyser in scoring 15-13, but would fall just one point short as Keyser grabbed the hard-fought, close, 48-47 victory. Darrick Broadwater would again lead the Golden Tornado in the fourth period with seven points. Brock Robinette accounted for five of the Falcons’ 15 fourth-period points.

In the victory, Keyser was led by the “Brothers Broadwater,” with senior Darrick Broadwater tallying 15 points, and freshman Noah Broadwater, in his varsity debut, scoring seven points. After that, the Black and Gold had four players score six points, Hunter VanPelt, Alec Stanislawczyk, Trevor Seabolt, and Lonnie Pridemore. Finally, Jacob Weinrich added two points to close out the scoring for Keyser.

In the loss, Frankfort was led in double figures on Senior Night by seniors Brock Robinette with 15 points, and Jake Clark with 11 points. In addition, senior Jansen Moreland added nine points, seniors Brady Whitacre and Bryceten Daubenmire five points each, and senior Colton McTaggart two points.

Keyser claimed victory in the junior varsity game was well. In the first period, the Junior Falcons jumped out to a 7-1 lead over the junior Tornado. Keyser, however, would score the next seven points in the contest to claim an 8-7 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Frankfort more than doubled up Keyser (9-4) to take a 16-12 lead at intermission.

In the third period, it was Keyser’s turn to double up Frankfort, and they did so by a tally of 18 points to nine. As a result, Keyser took a 30-25 lead into the fourth period. In that fourth and final period, the junior Tornado edged Frankfort in scoring five to four to secure the 35-29 victory.

In the win, the junior Tornado were led in double figures by Michael Schell with 15 points. In addition, Anthony Mele added eight points, Noah Broadwater six points, and Donovan Washington five points. Finally, Ayden Costilow rounded out the scoring with two points.

In the loss, the junior Falcons were led by Luke Robinette with eight points, Peyton Slider with seven points, and John Anderson and Tyson Spencer with five points each. Finally, David Jackson rounded out the scoring with four points.

Keyser was also victorious in the freshman game by a score of 40-29. The Tornado frosh fell behind to the Falcon frosh at the end of the first period by a score of 13-12. In that first period, Frankfort’s Cameron Lynch scored nine points. Keyser won the second period by a margin of 10-5 to take a 22-18 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime. Patrick Liller scored five of Keyser’s 10 points in the second frame.

In the third period, the teams were even in scoring at six points apiece. As a result, Keyser took a 28-24 lead into the fourth period. The Tornado frosh used a 12-5 advantage in the final frame to claim the 40-29 victory. Jack Stanislawczyk scored nine points in the second half for Keyser.

Overall, the Tornado frosh were led in scoring by Jack Stanislawczyk with 17 points, followed in double figures by Patrick Liller and Drew Matlick with 10 points apiece. In addition, Daulton Middleton and Logan Jones scored two and one points respectively for Keyser.

In the loss, the Frankfort frosh were led in scoring by Cameron Lynch with 15 points and Cameron Layton with 11 points. In addition, Adyn Weaver tallied two points and Aydyn Claus one point for Frankfort.

Both Frankfort (4-7) and Keyser (2-7) have regular season games remaining before sectional playoffs begin in two weeks.