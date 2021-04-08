Keyser, Frankfort wrestlers begin regional tournament

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

Mineral County’s wrestlers from Keyser and Frankfort High Schools are heading to the Fairmont Senior Field House on Friday and Saturday to participate in the class A/AA Region I wrestling tournament.

The regional wrestling tournament represents the qualifier for the state wrestling tournament as the top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament.

The event will be held over two days with the following schools participating: Berkeley Springs, Cameron, East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Frankfort, Hundred, Keyser, Weirton Madonna, Magnolia, North Marion, Oak Glen, Paden City, Petersburg, Ritchie County, St. Mary’s, Tyler Consolidated, Wheeling Central and Weir.

Seeding information related to Mineral County wrestlers for the tournament is as follows:

In the 106-pound class, Frankfort’s Iryll Jones is seeded first with a record of 11-1. Keyser’s EJ Guy is seeded third with a record of 14-3.

In the 120-pound class, Frankfort’s Alex Smith is seeded seventh with a record of 6-6. In the 132-pound class, Keyser’s Logan Mason is seeded 11th with a record of 5-5.

In the 138-pound class, Keyser’s Landen Mason is seeded fourth with a record of 9-5.

In the 145-pound class, Frankfort’s Kris Sherman is seeded third with a record of 12-1. Keyser’s Seth Sions is seeded eighth with a record of 5-7.

In the 152-pound class, Keyser’s Jay Kisamore is seeded eighth with a record of 7-5. Frankfort’s Nick Ortt is seeded ninth with a record of 3-7.

In the 160-pound class, Keyser’s Logan Rotruck is seeded sixth with a record of 10-8. In the 182-pound class, Keyser’s Zion Powell is seeded 10th with a record of 4-5.

In the 195-pound class, Frankfort’s Xander Parsons is seeded sixth with a record of 7-6. Keyser’s Benny Oates is seeded eights with a record of 3-9.

In the 220-pound class, Keyser’s Gabe Ryan is seeded fourth with a record of 12-7. Frankfort’s Nathan Armentrout is seeded 10th with a record of 2-10.

In the 285-pound class, Keyser’s Cameron Green is seeded eight with a record of 1-0.

Those finishing in the top four in their weight class will advance to the state wrestling tournament.