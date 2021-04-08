Frankfort, Keyser set for playoff action

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

Information pertaining to regional and sectional playoff seeding and scheduling that affects both Frankfort and Keyser has been released. Frankfort, as the No. 1 seed in both their section and region, will enjoy a bye and then play in the sectional finals next Friday.

Keyser, as the No. 3 seed in their region and the No. 2 seed in their section, will host Berkeley Springs next Tuesday for a shot at the sectional finals to be played next Friday at Hampshire.

Specific and detailed information follows:

1-Frankfort

2-Petersburg

3-Trinity Christian

4-Braxton County

5-Moorefield

6-South Harrison

7-NotreDame

Sectional Rankings (Section 1)

1-Frankfort

2-Petersburg

3-Moorefield

Sectional Rankings (Section 2)

1-Trinity Christian

2-Braxton County

3-South Harrison

4-Notre Dame

Tuesday, April 13--Moorefield @ Petersburg 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16--Frankfort vs Petersburg/Moorefield 7 p.m. This game will be played at the neutral site (loser of Petersburg/Moorefield)

1-North Marion

2-Hampshire

3-Keyser

4-Weir

5-Wheeling Central

6-Oak Glen

7-Berkeley Springs

Sectional Rankings (Section 1)

1-North Marion

2-Weir

3-Wheeling Central

4- Oak Glen

Sectional Rankings (Section 2)

1-Hampshire

2-Keyser

3-Berkeley Springs

Tuesday, April 13--Keyser vs. Berkeley Springs @ Keyser 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16--Hampshire vs Keyser/Berkeley Springs @ Hampshire 6:30 p.m.