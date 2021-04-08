Frankfort, Keyser set for playoff action
Information pertaining to regional and sectional playoff seeding and scheduling that affects both Frankfort and Keyser has been released. Frankfort, as the No. 1 seed in both their section and region, will enjoy a bye and then play in the sectional finals next Friday.
Keyser, as the No. 3 seed in their region and the No. 2 seed in their section, will host Berkeley Springs next Tuesday for a shot at the sectional finals to be played next Friday at Hampshire.
Specific and detailed information follows:
1-Frankfort
2-Petersburg
3-Trinity Christian
4-Braxton County
5-Moorefield
6-South Harrison
7-NotreDame
Sectional Rankings (Section 1)
1-Frankfort
2-Petersburg
3-Moorefield
Sectional Rankings (Section 2)
1-Trinity Christian
2-Braxton County
3-South Harrison
4-Notre Dame
Tuesday, April 13--Moorefield @ Petersburg 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16--Frankfort vs Petersburg/Moorefield 7 p.m. This game will be played at the neutral site (loser of Petersburg/Moorefield)
1-North Marion
2-Hampshire
3-Keyser
4-Weir
5-Wheeling Central
6-Oak Glen
7-Berkeley Springs
Sectional Rankings (Section 1)
1-North Marion
2-Weir
3-Wheeling Central
4- Oak Glen
Sectional Rankings (Section 2)
1-Hampshire
2-Keyser
3-Berkeley Springs
Tuesday, April 13--Keyser vs. Berkeley Springs @ Keyser 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16--Hampshire vs Keyser/Berkeley Springs @ Hampshire 6:30 p.m.