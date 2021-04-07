Lady Tornado defeats Union Tigers

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

MT. STORM - Back on March 8, the Keyser Lady Tornado defeated the Union Lady Tigers at home by a 37-point margin, 50-13. On Monday, Keyser returned the trip, heading up the mountain to Union for the section matchup of the season between the two squads. In that game, Keyser would come out on top by almost an identical point spread, this time winning by a 36-point margin, 75-39.

The victory was the fourth straight for Keyser, and their fifth win in the last seven games, bringing their season record to 8-5. The loss dropped Union’s record to 5-7 on the season.

Keyser opened the game by gaining a 20-12 advantage over Union at the conclusion of the first period. The Lady Tornado hit four three-pointers in the opening period, two each from Averi Everline and Kaili Crowl. In the second period, Keyser would more than double up Union by a margin 13-6 to take a 33-18 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. Both Everline and Crowl would each hit another three-pointer to bring their total to six at the half.

A 10-point, 18-8 margin in the third stanza gave the Lady Tornado a 51-26 lead heading into the fourth period. In the fourth and final period, the Black and Gold would top Union 23-13 to earn the 75-39 victory. In that final frame, Aly Smith hit six field goals, accounting for all 12 of her points in the game.

In the victory, Keyser was led by three players in double figures. Kaili Crowl led the way with 13 points, Aly Smith followed with 12 points, and Averi Everline was next with 10 points. In addition, Alexa Shoemaker added nine points, Rebekah Biser eight points, and Maddy Broadwater and Summer Reid tallied six points apiece. Finally, Maddie Harvey and Janiah Layton contributed four points each, and Morgan Pratt two points.

In the loss, Union was led by Bridgette Knapp with 11 points, followed by Victoria Seabolt with seven points, and Alyson Streets and Clarissa Chapman with six points each. Finally, Olivia Bomboy added five points, and Hailee Whitacre and Bailey Evans two points apiece.

Keyser was also victorious in the junior varsity game, winning by a final tally of 57-38. Alyvia Idleman and Sydney Taylor led the way for the junior Tornado with 16 and 13 points respectively.

Keyser (8-5) next travels to Petersburg on Wednesday, with junior varsity action inbounding at 6 p.m., followed by varsity action at 7:30 p.m.