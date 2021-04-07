Frankfort hammers Moorefield 63-34

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

MOOREFIELD - On March 31, Frankfort somewhat narrowly defeated Moorefield by a score of 46-39 in Short Gap. It was the Falcons’ second straight win. Just five days later (Monday), Frankfort traveled to Moorefield and delivered the Yellow Jackets a 63-34 blow. The win marked Frankfort’s fourth win in a row as in between the Falcons defeated Petersburg.

Frankfort dominated from beginning to end. The Falcons led 14-2 at the end of the first period. That 12-point lead extended to 18 points as Frankfort took a commanding 27-9 into halftime. After the break, the lead extended to 25 points, 41-16 at the end of the third frame. The final score would show a spread of 29 points in favor of Frankfort (63-34).

“Defensively, I think our communication magnified our efforts. I asked my players to communicate, which helps each other play better defense. We guarded the ball well and defended the post well too. We also defended the three ball shooters too,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

“Offensively, we executed very effectively. Most possessions we ran offense and got good looks at the basket and scored. Other possessions we just made basketball plays and scored. We were very pleased with both,” Slider explained.

Frankfort had ten players make their way into the scorebook. Jake Clark led the way in double figures with 12 points, followed by Bryceten Daubenmire with 10 points. In addition, Peyton Slider and Jansen Moreland tallied nine points apiece, Brady Whitacre added eight points, and Brock Robinette seven points. Finally, Luke Robinette added three points, Jacob Moreland and Colton McTaggart two points each, and Bryson Lane one point.

In the loss, Moorefield was led by Dean Keplinger with 13 points, followed by Coleman Mongold with seven points, Ronnie Greist with five points, and Jaydon See with three points. Finally, Ryan McGregor and Blake Funk added two points each.

Frankfort (4-6) started the season with six straight losses but have now won four straight games. The Falcons will next host Keyser in rare, triple-header action on Thursday. Freshmen play will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by junior varsity action at 6 p.m., and varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Slider insists that despite the six straight losses to open the season, his players never got down on themselves. Nonetheless, the four straight wins have certainly amplified the feeling of positivity surrounding the program at the moment.

“The team has remained very positive even at 0-6. The JV players were more frustrated because they were not winning and they had to scrimmage against the varsity each day in practice. But our spirit is even better knowing that the front-loaded schedule is paying off for us now,” Slider explained.

According to Slider, “We feel we can win more as we finish the regular season and carry that momentum into the playoffs. So, it’s pretty exciting right now.”