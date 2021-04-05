Keyser, Frankfort girls earn road victories

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

While neither coach Josh Blowe from Keyser or Mike Miller from Frankfort would describe it as their team’s finest performance of the season, the Lady Tornado and Lady Falcons each took to the road yesterday and ultimately got the job done, with both teams scoring a victory.

Keyser traveled to Franklin and Pendleton County and left with a 38-30 victory over the Pendleton Wildcats. Frankfort made the trip to Shinnston in Harrison County to face Lincoln and left with a 55-44 victory over the Cougars.

In Franklin, Keyser and Pendleton got off to the slowest of starts, so slow in fact, that the two combined for only six points in the first period, with Pendleton on top after one 4-2. The Lady Tornado then got going, outscoring the Lady Wildcats 14-8 in the second frame to take a 16-12 lead at the half.

Pendleton, however, would outscore Keyser 13-10 in the third stanza, reducing the Black and Gold’s lead to only one-point, 26-25, heading into the final eight minutes of play. In that final frame, Keyser got the job done with a 12-5 edge to claim the 38-30 victory.

In the win, the Lady Tornado was led in double figures by Alexa Shoemaker with 18 points and Rebekah Biser with 10 points. In addition, Aly Smith added four points, Maddy Broadwater three points, and Summer Reid with one point.

Keyser (7-5) next travels to Union on Monday, with junior varsity action beginning at 6 p.m., and varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m.

In Shinnston, Frankfort started well, more than doubling up Lincoln to take a 10-point 18-8 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, Frankfort used a 10-9 advantage in scoring to take an 11-point, 28-17 lead into halftime.

After halftime, Lincoln used an 8-6 edge in scoring to cut the Frankfort lead to nine points entering the fourth period (34-25). Then, the two teams would explode offensively in the fourth and final stanza. Frankfort scored 21 points and Lincoln countered with 19 points. When the clock struck zero, the Lady Falcons had prevailed by a final tally of 55-44.

In the win, the Lady Falcons were led in double figures by Marié Perdew with 28 points and Halley Smith with 11 points. In addition, Michelle Phillips added five points, Larae Grove four points, and Izzy Layton three points. Arin Lease and Mackenzie Long closed out the scoring for Frankfort with two points apiece.

Frankfort (11-2) will next host Hampshire on Tuesday, with junior varsity action beginning at 6 p.m., and varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m.