Frankfort defeats Petersburg 45-41

Chapin Jewell

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - In their first matchup in Petersburg on March 9, Frankfort and Petersburg played to a tie game in regulation. In the overtime period, it would be all Petersburg as the Vikings dominated play in the extra frame to earn a 47-39 victory.

On Friday night, the two squared off again, this time in Short Gap, with Frankfort on a two-game win streak and with a 2-6 record overall. Frankfort would use dominant second and third periods to amass 14-point lead entering the fourth period and would hold off a late push from Petersburg to avenge the earlier loss and grab a 45-41 victory.

“We made a good run which put us up, and obviously, it was able to help us sustain the lead at the end of the ballgame whenever they were making their run at us. Three in a row feels great, since that’s what we’re used to. And it could be four if we win against Moorefield on Monday night. If feels great,” Frankfort coach Scott Slider stated.

It was a highly competitive first period, with the two teams trading basket for basket. With Petersburg up 9-7 in the waning seconds of the period, Frankfort lost the ball out of bounds under the basket. As a result, Petersburg retained a two-point, 9-7 advantage at the end of the first period.

Frankfort wasted little time in the second period evening the game at 9-9 on a Bryson Lane bucket. The teams then promptly traded three-point shots to make it 12-12. The rest of the way, Frankfort went on an explosive 14-2 run to claim a 26-14 lead at halftime.

The Falcons carried the first half momentum into the third period, outscoring Petersburg 10-8 in the third stanza to take a commanding, 14-point, 36-22 lead into the fourth frame. In the fourth period, Petersburg outscored Frankfort by 10 points, 19-9, but it was too little, too late, as Frankfort earned the 45-41 victory.

In the victory, Frankfort was led in double figures by Jake Clark with 15 points, and Bryson Lane with 10 points. In addition, Brady Whitacre added nine points, Bryceten Daubenmire six points, and Brock Robinette and Colton McTaggart two points apiece.

“Bryson has been dealing with an injury since early in the season, and when he’s able to get moving early, he benefits from it. He was out earlier today getting some shots up and that helped him get a little more comfortable on the court,” Slider stated.

“He just looked for good shots and was able to knock them down. He also had a couple good passes, a couple good step-ins and take-aways defensively. He played very solid, and that’s what we expect from him, every night. We need that from him coming off the bench,” Slider explained.

In the loss, Petersburg was led by Slade Saville and Ian Vanmeter with eight points apiece. Nathan Park added seven points, Charlie Moomau and Adam Nesselrodt five points each, Bumby Vanmeter four points, and Owen Kitzmiller two points.

Frankfort won the junior varsity contest by a convincing score of 56-21. In the victory, the junior Falcons were led by in double figures by Tyson Spencer with 10 points, followed by John Anderson and Luke Robinette with eight points apiece. Four Falcons scored six points (Noah Raines, Peyton Slider, David Jackson, Jacob Moreland), David Holsinger tallied four points, and Cole Arnold two points.

Frankfort (3-6) next travels to Moorefield on Monday for a varsity only contest that tips off at 7:30 p.m.