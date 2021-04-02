Lady Tornado tops Moorefield 56-49

Chapin Jewell

Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune

KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado entered Thursday night’s home contest against Moorefield with an even record of 5-5 on the season, and fresh off a big, buzzer beating win over next door neighbor and rival Hampshire a few days prior. Moorefield was fresh off a 74-19 hammering by Frankfort the night before.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Keyser would earn a 56-49 victory, their second straight, and one that would push them over the .500 mark to a positive record of 6-5 on the season.

Keyser would employ the services of seven separate scorers on the evening. Fresh off her three-point buzzer beating shot against Hampshire, Alexa Shoemaker would lead the way for the Black and Gold with a game-high 18 point performance. Shoemaker was followed in double figures by Kaili Crowl with five points.

In addition, the Lady Tornado garnered seven points from Summer Reid, five points each from Maddy Broadwater, Rebekah Biser and Aly Smith, and one point from Maddie Harvey.

In the loss, Moorefield was led in double figures by Lexi Gilhuys with 13 points, followed by Amber Williams with nine points, Kaleigh Hunt with eight points, and Sterling Kump and Mckenna Crites with seven points each. In addition, Cherish Moore contributed three points and Remi Hinkle two points for the Yellow Jackets.

It was a game that Keyser controlled from the opening inbounding of the ball until time expired. The Lady Tornado got off to a hot start, built a large early lead, and maintained that lead even as Moorefield became much more productive in the second half than they were in the first

Keyser jumped out to a commanding 18-9 lead at the conclusion of the first period, doubling up Moorefield in the game’s opening eight minutes. In the second period, the Lady Tornado used a 13-8 edge in scoring to build a 31-17 lead at halftime.

In the third frame, Moorefield edged Keyser in scoring 15-14 to inch just one point closer, 45-32, entering the fourth period. In that fourth and final period, the Lady Yellow Jackets topped Keyser in scoring 17-11 to reduce the Keyser lead by six points. As the final buzzer sounded, Keyser held on for the seven-point, 56-49 victory.

Keyser (6-5) will next travel to Pendleton on Saturday for double-header action, with the junior varsity action inbounding at 2 p.m., followed by varsity action to follow at 3 p.m.

Prior to the varsity Keyser versus Moorefield contest, the junior varsity Lady Tornado hosted Preston High School at 4:30 p.m. The junior Tornado fell to the junior Knights by a close final score of 43-41.

Preston jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the first period. In the second period, scoring slowed greatly for both teams, with each scoring only three points, allowing for a 20-12 Preston lead at the half.

The junior Knights then edged Keyser 11-10 in the third frame to take a 31-22 lead into the fourth period. In the final frame, the junior Tornado outscored Preston 19-12 but still fell by a final tally of 43-41.

In the victory, Preston was led by Ella White with 13 points, followed by Alauna Wilson with 11 points. In addition, Kendall Stiles and Dalaynie Myers added six points apiece, Emma Burns five points, and Emma Wilson and Alana Dalton one point apiece.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Morgan Pratt with 11 points, Kiara Kesner with nine points, and Alyvia Idleman and Sydney Taylor eight points apiece. In addition, Charity Wolfe closed out the scoring with five points.