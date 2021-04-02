Keyser boys fall 60-53 at Tucker County

Chapin Jewell

Special to the Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune

PARSONS - On Thursday, the Keyser Golden Tornado boys’ basketball squad made the trip up the mountain to Tucker County in search of their second win on the season. Keyser, with a record of 1-6, was facing a Mountain Lion squad with an impressive 7-2 record that was fresh off a one point, 57-56 victory over East Hardy, and were winners of four straight.

Despite a solid effort, Keyser would come down from the mountain with a 60-53 loss to bring their record to 1-7 on the season. Tucker County, by contrast, jumps to 8-2 on the year.

It was the bookend periods in which Tucker County excelled, winning the first and second and yielding the second and third to the Golden Tornado. The Mountain Lions opened and especially closed strong in earning the victory.

“We saw some bright spots, we just have to put four quarters together,” Keyser coach Johnny Haines said of the contest.

In the victory, Tucker County heavily utilized three players in double figures. Maddox Anderson scored 17 points, Zach Colebank 12 points, and Ashton Lycliter 10 points for the Mountain Lions. In addition, Trenton Wilfong delivered nine points, Levi Bennett five points, Gus Mullenex four points, and Zach Long three points.

Tucker County connected on only one three-point shot in the first half, but made seven in the second half, five of which came in the fourth and final period.

In the loss, Keyser was led by Darrick Broadwater with a game-high 20 point performance. Following Broadwater, Vito Amoruso added nine points and Trevor Seabolt seven points for Keyser. In addition, Hunter VanPelt tallied five points, Jacob Weinrich four points, and Jacob Malcolm three points. Alec Stanislawczyk and Lonnie Pridemore with two points apiece, and Sam Bradfield with one point, rounded out the scoring for the Black and Gold.

“Our bench play was a positive, we had nine players score,” Haines detailed.

Keyser connected on six three-point shots, four in the first half, all by Broadwater, and two in the second half.

Tucker County opened up the contest by outscoring visiting Keyser 15-11 in the game’s first eight minutes to take a four-point lead by the end of the first period. In the second period, however, Keyser exploded for 21 points and held Tucker to only six points to grab a 32-21 lead for the Black and Gold at halftime.

Both squads would score 16 points apiece in the third frame to keep the Keyer lead at 11 points (48-37) entering the fourth and final period. In that fourth stanza, however, Tucker County exploded for 23 points, largely on five three-point shots four of which came from Maddox Anderson. At the same time, the Mountain Lions held Keyser to only five points. That 18-point scoring difference in the final stanza delivered the 60-53 win for Tucker County.

In the junior varsity contest, Keyser was victorious over Tucker County by a final tally of 66-53. The junior Tornado fell behind 14-12 and 33-28 in the first and second periods. Keyser then outscored Tucker 18-8 in the third and 20-12 in the fourth to claim the 13-point victory.

Keyser was led by two 20-plus point performances from Michal Schell (22 points) and Seth Healy (21 points). Also in double figures for the junior Tornado was Anthony Mele with 11 points. In addition, Ayden Costilow tallied five points, Braydon Keller four points, and Edan Parks three points.

Tucker County, in the loss, was led by Blake Anderson with 15 points and Owen Knotts with 14 points. In addition, Ethan Rosenau tallied nine points, Rory Nestor eight points, and Harper Russell seven points.

Keyser (1-7) will next travel to Lincoln on Saturday for triple-header action. Freshman will inbound at 12 p.m., junior varsity at 1:30 p.m, and varsity following at 3 p.m.