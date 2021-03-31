Lady Falcons route Moorefield 74-19; earn JV win over Keyser

Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

MOOREFIELD - Frankfort entered Tuesday’s home matchup with the Lady Jackets of Moorefield with an impressive 9-1 record. Moorefield, by contrast, entered the matchup with a considerably less impressive record of 1-6.

The game would play out as expected for a matchup between 9-1 and 1-6 teams, with favored Frankfort prevailing in a route by a score of 74-19.

“I told the girls in the locker room that having fun is what it’s all about. I know sometimes they don’t all get a chance to play much, but tonight was one of those nights where they did get to play, and they had a lot of fun,” Frankfort coach Mike Miller stated.

Frankfort opened the contest on a 20-0 run to take an early 20-0 lead. By the time the first period had concluded, the Falcons held a 22-3 advantage. The second period was almost a mirror image of the first. The Lady Falcons outscored Moorefield 24-2 in the second frame to give the Falcons a convincing, 41-point, 46-5 lead at the half.

In the third period, Frankfort used a 21-6 scoring advantage to take a 56-point, 67-11 lead into the fourth period. In the final frame, Moorefield actually edged Frankfort in scoring 8-7, but the Lady Falcons would prevail by 55 points, 74-19.

Frankfort would employ nine separate scorers on the night, with four of the nine scoring in double figures. Marié Perdew led the way with 19 points, Izzy Layton followed with 12 points, Emily Smith tallied 11 points, and Larae Grove 10 points. In addition, Arin Lease added seven points, Halley Smith six points, and Michelle Phillips five points. Finally, Chloe Kauffman and Madi Ruble contributed two points apiece to close out the scoring.

Coach Miller was impressed with the overall play of his team, and happy to see a wide array of girls stepping up with solid performances.

“Izzy (Layton) has been playing good on this stretch that she’s on right now, and we’re going to need that. Larae (Grove) demonstrated some of her athleticism tonight. Emily Smith, Michelle Phillips, they all contributed and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Miller stated.

In the loss, Moorefield was led by Amber Williams and McKenna Crites with six points apiece, followed by Sterling Kump, Cherish Moore and Kaleigh Hunt with two points each. Finally, Lexi Gilhuys added one point.

Frankfort (10-1) will next travel to Petersburg on Thursday to take on the Lady Vikings. Junior varsity action inbounds at 6 p.m., varsity action follows at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, in the game preceding the varsity matchup, the Frankfort Lady Falcons and Keyser Lady Tornado did battle in junior varsity action. As many Frankfort/Keyser battles go, it was a spirited contest with the winning team (Frankfort) edging out the losing team (Keyser) by three points, 35-32.

In the victory, the junior Falcons were led in double figures by Kelsey Smith a game-high 13 points. Next came Veronica VanMeter with eight points, Lilyan Mills and Lara Bittinger with four points each, and Ashlynn Crowe, Madi Ruble and Grace Scott with two points apiece.

In the loss, the junior Tornado were led by Charity Wolfe with nine points, followed by Alyvia Idleman, Morgan Pratt and Sydney Taylor with six points apiece. In addition, Brookelyn Keller added two points and Makayla Gillaspie one point.

The junior Falcons opened the game with a slim, one-point, 4-3 edge at the end of the first period. Keyser would edge Frankfort 9-7 in scoring in the second period, however, to take a one-point, 12-11 advantage into halftime.

Keyser would again edge Frankfort 12-10 in the third frame to extend their lead to three points, 24-21, entering the fourth period. In the final stanza, however, the homestanding junior Falcons outpaced the junior Tornado 14-8 to earn the three-point, 35-32 victory.