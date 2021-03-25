Lady Falcons ground RCB’s Eagles 59-29

Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

CLARKESBURG - One day after Frankfort defeated sectional rival Petersburg in a thrilling 55-53 contest in Short Gap, the Lady Falcons traveled to Clarksburg to take on AAA Robert C. Byrd.

Frankfort entered the contest with a record of 7-1, the host Lady Eagles at 5-4.

Any thought that Frankfort might experience a bit of a letdown after the big win over Petersburg was quickly dispelled. The Falcons jumped out to a double-digit lead before Robert C. Byrd scored a single point.

As Frankfort coach Mike Miller told West Virginia MetroNews, “We didn’t play particularly well for the full game, but we turned it on when we needed to. It was a tough game last night against Petersburg, but you still have to come out and play your schedule. We weren’t going to shy away from anybody. We’re not going to complain about a 30-point win.”

Just as Frankfort started the game strong, they ended the game even stronger on an 18-0 run in the final period to earn the 59-29 win. Frankfort was dominant in every way, particularly from the foul line where the Falcons would connect on 14 of 15 attempts for a 93 percent success rate.

Frankfort opened the game on an impressive 10-0 run to set the tone early. It didn’t take 10 points to set the tone, however, Marié Perdew did that with the first bucket of the game, a deep three pointer from way beyond the arc. The Falcons would ultimately extend that lead to 12 points (15-3), and then to 16 points (21-5) by the end of the first quarter.

Robert C. Byrd would start strong in the second period, scoring the first five points of the second frame to cut the Frankfort lead to 11 points (21-10). The Lady Eagles would end up outpacing Frankfort 13-9 in the second stanza to trim the Falcons’ lead to 12 points (30-18) at the half.

In the third period, the two teams battled back and forth to a deadlock, with each scoring nine points in the third stanza. At the 1:02 mark, RCB cut the Frankfort lead into single digits (36-27). Frankfort, however, would ultimately push the lead back out to 12 points (39-27) entering the fourth period.

In the fourth period, the Falcons showed no let up. Frankfort exploded offensively in the fourth period for 18 points and held RCB totally scoreless. As a result, Frankfort’s winning margin elevated to 30 points as the Falcons earned the 57-27 road win.

In the victory, Frankfort was led by Marié Perdew with a game-high 23 points. Perdew was a perfect nine for nine in shooting from the free throw line. After Perdew, Izzy Layton and Halley Smith each tallied 11 points apiece. Michelle Phillips added seven points and Larae Grove rounded out the Falcons’ scoring with five points.

In the loss, Robert C. Byrd was led in double figures by Victoria Sturm with 14 points. Birkely Richards added six points, Martina Howe three points, and Jaden Sturm and Carleigh Curotz contributed two points apiece.

The junior varsity game was a thriller, with Frankfort ultimately earning the win in overtime by a score of 43-36. The two teams were deadlocked at four points apiece at the conclusion of a first period that saw relatively little action. The junior Falcons, however, nearly doubled up the host junior Eagles by a tally of 15-8 in the second frame to take a 19-12 lead into halftime.

RCB, however, more than doubled up Frankfort 11-5 in the third frame to cut Frankfort’s lead to one point (24-23) at the conclusion of the third period. The two teams would trade shot for shot in the fourth frame, when ultimately Frankfort would hit a buzzer beater to tie the game and force overtime with the teams knotted up at 33-33.

The junior Falcons would ultimately dominate the overtime session, outscoring the hosts 10-3 to earn the 43-36 road victory.

Kelsey Smith led the junior Falcons in double figures with 13 points, and was followed by Grace Scott with eight points, and Lara Bittinger and Madi Ruble with six points apiece. Lilyan Mills and Ashlynn Crowe added three points each, while Chloe Kauffman and Veronica VanMeter tallied two points apiece.

In the loss, Mikayla Genin led the way for RCB with nine points, and was followed by Carleigh Curotz with seven points. Kyla Sutherlin and Holly Hunsaker added six points apiece, Martina Howe four points, and Ava Junkins two points. Anna Gallo and Mary Felts contributed one point apiece.

Frankfort’s varsity (8-1) will next host Keyser on Friday.